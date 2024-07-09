Tennis News and Rumors

Taylor Fritz delivers career defining win at Wimbledon

Jeremy Freeborn
Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz of Rancho Santa Fe, California has reached the quarterfinals of a grand slam in the past. Three times in fact. However, for the first time at Wimbledon 2024, Fritz is entering the quarterfinals of Wimbledon as a favourite.

On Monday, Fritz delivered a comeback for the ages, as he came back to beat world number four Alexander Zverev of Germany, 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6. 6-3. Yes, Zverev was battling a knee issue, but is a two-time grand slam finalist as he was in the final of the United States Open in 2020 and the French Open in 2024.

This was the first time in Fritz’s career in 10 attempts that he has beaten a top-five opponent at a grand slam. It was also the third time Fritz has come back two sets to none down to win a match. Ironically, the first time came at the first round of the 2018 United States Open where Fritz was playing Alexander Zverev’s brother Mischa. As a result, Fritz won 4-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.

Next up for Fritz is Italian Lorenzo Mussetti of Italy. Fritz has won two of three meetings head-to-head, including a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win in the first round of Wimbledon in 2022.

Who are the other Americans left?

On the men’s side, the other American left is the 12th seed Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey. In the fourth round, Paul defeated Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, 6-2, 7-6, 6-2. On the women’s side, the other American left is the 19th seed Emma Navarro of New York, who stunned reigning United States Open champion and fellow American Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round on Sunday.

Paul next plays three-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Paul and Alcaraz have beaten each other twice, with Paul’s wins coming in Canada the last two years.

Navarro next plays the French Open finalist and seventh seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy. Head-to-head, Navarro has won all three matches.

What are the other significant quarterfinal matches?

There are three other notable quarterfinal matches. In a battle of prior grand slam champions, the first seed Jannik Sinner of Italy is facing the fifth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Sinner won the 2024 Australian Open, and Medvedev won the 2021 United States Open. Medvedev has won six of 11 matches. However, Sinner has won the last five matches including twice this year.

On the women’s side, two other grand slam champions are playing. Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 2017 French Open champion, is facing Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion. Ostapenko has won five of seven matches head to head.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, the 2022 Wimbledon champion is facing the three-time grand slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Svitolina and Rybakina have beaten each other twice.

 

