Seven Americans reach the fourth round at Wimbledon 2024

We now know the 16 players on the men’s side and women’s side for Wimbledon this year. Of the 32 entrants are seven Americans.

Men’s Singles Draw

There are three American left. They are the 12th seed Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey, the 13th seed Taylor Fritz of San Diego, California, and the 14th seed Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia. It is interesting that Paul, Fritz and Shelton are all very close to each other in the world rankings.

One thing to watch out for regarding Shelton is the fact that he has played a ton at Wimbledon so far. He has reached the fifth set in his previous three victories. Shelton, defeated Mattia Bellucci of Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in round one, South African qualifier Lloyd Harris, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 in round two, and then Canadian and 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Denis Shapovalov, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in round three. Shelton is also playing men’s doubles, where he has teamed up with Mackenzie McDonald of Berkekley, California.

In Shelton’s win over Shapovalov, service accuracy was a major reason for Shelton’s win. Shelton had four double faults, while Shapovalov had 13.

Fritz and Paul had straightforward round three wins. Fritz beat Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5. Paul beat the 23rd seed, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles Draw

There are four American women left. They are the second seed Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia (the 2023 United States Open champion), the 11th seed Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, Florida (the 2022 Australian Open finalist), the 12th seed Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois (the 2017 United States Open finalist), and the 19th seed Emma Navarro of New York City.

It is interesting that Collins is playing her best tennis in her career when she is retiring at the end of the calendar year. In the third round, Collins beat 2023 French Open semifinalist Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in the fourth round, there is an all-American matchup as Gauff plays Navarro. Gauff has won the only prior matchup, 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals of New Zealand.