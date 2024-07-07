Tennis News and Rumors

Seven Americans reach the fourth round at Wimbledon 2024

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
ben shelton

We now know the 16 players on the men’s side and women’s side for Wimbledon this year. Of the 32 entrants are seven Americans.

Men’s Singles Draw

There are three American left. They are the 12th seed Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey, the 13th seed Taylor Fritz of San Diego, California, and the 14th seed Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia. It is interesting that Paul, Fritz and Shelton are all very close to each other in the world rankings.

One thing to watch out for regarding Shelton is the fact that he has played a ton at Wimbledon so far. He has reached the fifth set in his previous three victories. Shelton, defeated Mattia Bellucci of Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in round one, South African qualifier Lloyd Harris, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 in round two, and then Canadian and 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Denis Shapovalov, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in round three. Shelton is also playing men’s doubles, where he has teamed up with Mackenzie McDonald of Berkekley, California.

In Shelton’s win over Shapovalov, service accuracy was a major reason for Shelton’s win. Shelton had four double faults, while Shapovalov had 13.

Fritz and Paul had straightforward round three wins. Fritz beat Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5. Paul beat the 23rd seed, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles Draw

There are four American women left. They are the second seed Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia (the 2023 United States Open champion), the 11th seed Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, Florida (the 2022 Australian Open finalist), the 12th seed Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois (the 2017 United States Open finalist), and the 19th seed Emma Navarro of New York City.

It is interesting that Collins is playing her best tennis in her career when she is retiring at the end of the calendar year. In the third round, Collins beat 2023 French Open semifinalist Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in the fourth round, there is an all-American matchup as Gauff plays Navarro. Gauff has won the only prior matchup, 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals of New Zealand.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
ben shelton

Seven Americans reach the fourth round at Wimbledon 2024

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Struggles at Wimbledon continue for Iga Swiatek
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
Top 10 third round matches at 2024 Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 5 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_23673552_168396541_lowres-2
Ten Americans in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 5 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
2024 Wimbledon Second Round: Statement Wins and Key Matches Ahead
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 4 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_23666593_168396541_lowres-2
Who has beaten four top 10 seeds at 2024 Wimbledon?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 4 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Five compelling first round men’s matches at Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top