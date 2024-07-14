Tennis News and Rumors

X Reacts to Barbora Krejcikova winning 2024 Wimbledon

Jeremy Freeborn
Barbora Krejcikova won Wimbledon on Saturday. In the final, the 31st seed from Brno, Czech Republic defeated the seventh seed, Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, in a highly entertaining match that needed three sets to determine the winner. This is the second grand slam title for Krejcikova. She previously beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final of the 2021 French Open. Ironically, Pavlyuchenkova was the 31st seed when she lost to the unseeded Krejcikova three years ago.

Here is X’s reaction to Krejcikova’s Wimbledon title on Saturday.

Krejcikova was very close to the late Jana Novotna, who was from her same hometown of Brno. From 2014 to 2017, Novotna was Krejcikova’s coach. Novotna won the Wimbledon women’s singles title in 1998. Twenty-six years ago Novotna defeated Natalie Tauziat of France in the final, 6-4, 7-6. Novotna died of cancer at the age of 49 on November 19, 2017.

As mentioned, Krejcikova has won the French Open, but the fact that the Czech native followed Novotna’s footsteps in winning Wimbledon has great personal significance to her. According to flashscore.com, Krejcikova stated July 13, 2024 was the best day of her life.

A seeded player won the Women’s singles draw, but Krejcikova was not seeded until no. 31. The first seed Iga Swiatek of Poland lost in round three to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. The second seed Coco Gauff of the United States lost to fellow American Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-3. The third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus withdrew before the tournament began because of a shoulder injury. The fourth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakstan lost to Krejcikova in the semifinals, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Krejcikova’s last three seasons have seen ups and downs. She has won five WTA events since her first grand slam victory (2021 Prague Open, 2022 Tallin Open in Estonia, 2022 Ostrava Open, 2023 Dubai Championship and 2023 San Diego Open), but has not reached a grand slam semifinal since her French Open win, and in that time has been eliminated in the first round on four occasions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

