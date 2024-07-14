X Reacts to Barbora Krejcikova winning 2024 Wimbledon

Barbora Krejcikova won Wimbledon on Saturday. In the final, the 31st seed from Brno, Czech Republic defeated the seventh seed, Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, in a highly entertaining match that needed three sets to determine the winner. This is the second grand slam title for Krejcikova. She previously beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final of the 2021 French Open. Ironically, Pavlyuchenkova was the 31st seed when she lost to the unseeded Krejcikova three years ago.

Here is X’s reaction to Krejcikova’s Wimbledon title on Saturday.

She did it, Jana 💕 Barbora Krejcikova follows in the footsteps of her late coach and mentor, 1998 #Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna 🇨🇿 🫶 pic.twitter.com/auiZfVJT4v — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2024

Krejcikova was very close to the late Jana Novotna, who was from her same hometown of Brno. From 2014 to 2017, Novotna was Krejcikova’s coach. Novotna won the Wimbledon women’s singles title in 1998. Twenty-six years ago Novotna defeated Natalie Tauziat of France in the final, 6-4, 7-6. Novotna died of cancer at the age of 49 on November 19, 2017.

A dream realised ✨ Barbora Krejcikova is a #Wimbledon singles champion for the first time, defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 🇨🇿 🏆 pic.twitter.com/k15QgL7Buz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2024

As mentioned, Krejcikova has won the French Open, but the fact that the Czech native followed Novotna’s footsteps in winning Wimbledon has great personal significance to her. According to flashscore.com, Krejcikova stated July 13, 2024 was the best day of her life.

At the end of the day, none of the top seeds lifted the trophy… 7th seeded Jasmine Paolini reached her 2nd GS final, but was defeated by the 31st seed… Congrats Barbora Krejcikova!https://t.co/bxW6E7wDWh — GavinLee TwitWrites (@gvnlwrites) July 13, 2024

A seeded player won the Women’s singles draw, but Krejcikova was not seeded until no. 31. The first seed Iga Swiatek of Poland lost in round three to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. The second seed Coco Gauff of the United States lost to fellow American Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-3. The third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus withdrew before the tournament began because of a shoulder injury. The fourth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakstan lost to Krejcikova in the semifinals, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova is back on top after a roller-coaster three years https://t.co/4o4qkg11Cy — News by Larry (@NEWS_by_Larry) July 13, 2024

Krejcikova’s last three seasons have seen ups and downs. She has won five WTA events since her first grand slam victory (2021 Prague Open, 2022 Tallin Open in Estonia, 2022 Ostrava Open, 2023 Dubai Championship and 2023 San Diego Open), but has not reached a grand slam semifinal since her French Open win, and in that time has been eliminated in the first round on four occasions.