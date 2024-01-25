Tennis News and Rumors

Inside look at 10 straight grand slam quarterfinal losses for Andrey Rublev

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Andrey Rublev

One of the most remarkable statistics in tennis in recent memory is the fact that Alexander Rublev has reached 10 quarterfinals at a grand slam tournament and lost them all. Let’s take a look at the 10 defeats Rublev has had at a major.

2017 US Open

Rublev was the only unseeded player to reach the 2017 United States Open quarterfinals. He ended up losing to in straight sets to the eventual champion, Rafael Nadal of Spain, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Rublev’s most notable wins came over Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the second round (7-5, 7-6, 6-3), and David Goffin of Belgium in the fourth round (7-5, 7-6, 6-3).

2020 French Open

Rublev, the 13th seed, lost in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. Rublev beat grand slam semifinalist Sam Querrey of the United States in the first round, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3, and grand slam finalist Kevin Anderson of South Africa, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the third round.

2020 US Open

Rublev, the 10th seed, lost to fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 6-3, 7-6. Rublev’s most notable win came over 2021 Wimbledon finalist, Matteo Berrettini of Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.

2021 Australian Open

Rublev, the seventh seed, lost to Medvedev again, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2. Rublev had not lost a set in the tournament before losing to his fellow countryman.

2022 French Open

Rublev, the seventh seed, lost to the 20th seed, Marin Cilic of Croatia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Rublev’s most notable win came over Jannik Sinner of Italy, the 11th seed, in the fourth round.

2022 US Open

Rublev, the ninth seed, lost in straight sets to American Frances Tiafoe, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4. Rublev’s most notable wins came in the third round over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov (6-4, 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6), and in the fourth round over Cam Norrie of Great Britain (6-4, 6-4, 6-4). Rublev’s win over Norrie was a minor upset as Norrie was the seventh seed.

2023 Australian Open

Rublev, the fifth seed, lost to eventual champion, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. His most notable wins came over 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round, and Holger Rune of Denmark in the fourth round, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.

2023 Wimbledon

Rublev, the seventh seed, lost to Djokovic, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. His most notable win came over Goffin in four sets, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

2023 US Open

Rublev, the eighth seed, lost to Medvedev, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. His most notable win came over two-time grand slam semifinalist Gael Monfils of France, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round.

2024 Australian Open

Rublev, the fifth seed, lost to Sinner, the fourth seed, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3. Rublev’s most notable win came over the 10th seed, Alex de Minaur of Australia, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-3, 6-0, in the fourth round.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka

Five best quarterfinal matches at 2024 Australian Open

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Five headlines from Australian open fourth round
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_22335188_168396541_lowres-2
Eleven unseeded players reach fourth round of 2024 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Amanda Anisimova
Three Americans reach fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Victoria Azarenka is no.6 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings
Four best third round matches at the 2024 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_21173587_168396541_lowres-2
Anna Blinkova wins longest tiebreak in tennis grand slam history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: National Bank Open
Ten Americans reach the third round of the 2024 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top