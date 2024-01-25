One of the most remarkable statistics in tennis in recent memory is the fact that Alexander Rublev has reached 10 quarterfinals at a grand slam tournament and lost them all. Let’s take a look at the 10 defeats Rublev has had at a major.

2017 US Open

Rublev was the only unseeded player to reach the 2017 United States Open quarterfinals. He ended up losing to in straight sets to the eventual champion, Rafael Nadal of Spain, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Rublev’s most notable wins came over Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the second round (7-5, 7-6, 6-3), and David Goffin of Belgium in the fourth round (7-5, 7-6, 6-3).

2020 French Open

Rublev, the 13th seed, lost in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. Rublev beat grand slam semifinalist Sam Querrey of the United States in the first round, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3, and grand slam finalist Kevin Anderson of South Africa, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the third round.

2020 US Open

Rublev, the 10th seed, lost to fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 6-3, 7-6. Rublev’s most notable win came over 2021 Wimbledon finalist, Matteo Berrettini of Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.

2021 Australian Open

Rublev, the seventh seed, lost to Medvedev again, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2. Rublev had not lost a set in the tournament before losing to his fellow countryman.

2022 French Open

Rublev, the seventh seed, lost to the 20th seed, Marin Cilic of Croatia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Rublev’s most notable win came over Jannik Sinner of Italy, the 11th seed, in the fourth round.

2022 US Open

Rublev, the ninth seed, lost in straight sets to American Frances Tiafoe, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4. Rublev’s most notable wins came in the third round over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov (6-4, 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6), and in the fourth round over Cam Norrie of Great Britain (6-4, 6-4, 6-4). Rublev’s win over Norrie was a minor upset as Norrie was the seventh seed.

2023 Australian Open

Rublev, the fifth seed, lost to eventual champion, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. His most notable wins came over 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round, and Holger Rune of Denmark in the fourth round, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.

2023 Wimbledon

Rublev, the seventh seed, lost to Djokovic, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. His most notable win came over Goffin in four sets, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

2023 US Open

Rublev, the eighth seed, lost to Medvedev, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. His most notable win came over two-time grand slam semifinalist Gael Monfils of France, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round.

2024 Australian Open

Rublev, the fifth seed, lost to Sinner, the fourth seed, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3. Rublev’s most notable win came over the 10th seed, Alex de Minaur of Australia, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-3, 6-0, in the fourth round.