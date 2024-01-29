X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner of San Candido, Italy became the third Italian man to win a grand slam singles tennis final on Sunday. In beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the 2024 Australian Open men’s final in Melbourne, he followed Nicola Pietrangeli of Rome, who won the 1959 and 1960 French Open, and Adriano Panatta of Rome won the 1976 French Open. Here is some of the X reaction, after the Sinner win.

Apparently, the Sinner victory left the 22-year-old speechless.

Never, stop, fighting! My first Grand Slam title, lost for words, forza!!!!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/y8R8eJ1VTh — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) January 28, 2024

Here are the comments from the great Rod Laver of Australia. Laver was the last men’s tennis player to win all four grand slams in the same year (1969), and is the tennis legend whose name appears on the court where Sinner won his first career grand slam.

Italian tennis is in good hands. Jannik Sinner has beaten the best to achieve his first major. With his all-round game and youth, he is bound for many more. Bad luck to Daniil, a heart-breaking loss after so much hard work this past fortnight. Thank you for the great tennis. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 28, 2024

Many Xs like this one from the Australian Open organizers, has a carrot next to Sinner’s name. Why a carrot? Well one time in Vienna, Sinner ate a carrot during a break, and it caught on among fans.

Sinner also has received high praise for this forehand winner from a long rally in the fifth set.

Have watched this rally a dozen times. Medvedev is like a robot in this point. The reach, depth and power on his shots are ridiculous. Barely puts a foot wrong. Sinner just out punches him and the forehand winner is off the charts 🤯🇮🇹pic.twitter.com/VPqcc783pN — Paul Sebastiani (@paoloseb05) January 28, 2024

One may not know that Sinner and world number two Carlos Alcaraz of El Palmar, Spain have become good friends. Alcaraz is 20 years of age, and two years younger than Sinner. They are both in the top five in the world as Sinner is fourth. They also have one grand slam title each. Alcaraz’s grand slam title came at Wimbledon last year, where he beat Novak Djokovic of Serbia, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Besties are now both Grand slam champions 🏆🏆

pic.twitter.com/IfJqtmPMlg — John 🦊 (@jony_sinner) January 28, 2024

People can definitely make the argument that Sinner is a better player than Novak Djokovic, the world number one at the moment. Sinner has beaten Djokovic in three of the last four meetings. However, Djokovic is definitely better than Sinner when it comes to all-time results. Remember, Djokovic has 24 grand slam singles titles to his name.

Daniil Medvedev’s verdict on whether Jannik Sinner is now better than Novak Djokovic https://t.co/kA31rybFTQ Sinner has quite a way to go before he can be compared to Djokovic. — Michael Wright (@mswright353) January 29, 2024

And what can one say, about the marvelous comeback we saw on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner forged a stunning comeback to reach Grand Slam glory in Melbourne. 🤩 With his win, Sinner became the first Italian man to win a Slam since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Read more 👇 — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 28, 2024