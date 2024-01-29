Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning the 2024 Australian Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner of San Candido, Italy became the third Italian man to win a grand slam singles tennis final on Sunday. In beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the 2024 Australian Open men’s final in Melbourne, he followed Nicola Pietrangeli of Rome, who won the 1959 and 1960 French Open, and Adriano Panatta of Rome won the 1976 French Open. Here is some of the X reaction, after the Sinner win.

Apparently, the Sinner victory left the 22-year-old speechless.

Here are the comments from the great Rod Laver of Australia. Laver was the last men’s tennis player to win all four grand slams in the same year (1969), and is the tennis legend whose name appears on the court where Sinner won his first career grand slam.

Many Xs like this one from the Australian Open organizers, has a carrot next to Sinner’s name. Why a carrot? Well one time in Vienna, Sinner ate a carrot during a break, and it caught on among fans.

Sinner also has received high praise for this forehand winner from a long rally in the fifth set.

One may not know that Sinner and world number two Carlos Alcaraz of El Palmar, Spain have become good friends. Alcaraz is 20 years of age, and two years younger than Sinner. They are both in the top five in the world as Sinner is fourth. They also have one grand slam title each. Alcaraz’s grand slam title came at Wimbledon last year, where he beat Novak Djokovic of Serbia, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

People can definitely make the argument that Sinner is a better player than Novak Djokovic, the world number one at the moment. Sinner has beaten Djokovic in three of the last four meetings. However, Djokovic is definitely better than Sinner when it comes to all-time results. Remember, Djokovic has 24 grand slam singles titles to his name.

And what can one say, about the marvelous comeback we saw on Sunday.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World

X reacts to Aryna Sabalenka winning the 2024 Australian Open

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 28 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff Net Worth, Career WTA Earnings, Sponsorships, and Grand Slam Wins
Australian Open semifinal preview
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 25 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Andrey Rublev
Inside look at 10 straight grand slam quarterfinal losses for Andrey Rublev
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Five best quarterfinal matches at 2024 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Five headlines from Australian open fourth round
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_22335188_168396541_lowres-2
Eleven unseeded players reach fourth round of 2024 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Amanda Anisimova
Three Americans reach fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top