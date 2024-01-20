Three Americans reach fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open

Heading into the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open, there are three Americans left. In men’s action, the last American left is Taylor Fritz of Rancho Sante Fe, California. In women’s action, there are two Americans remaining. They are 2023 United States Open champion Coco Gauff of Delray Beach, Florida, who is trying to win her second consecutive grand slam title, and 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, New Jersey, who earned an Australian Open spot on a protected ranking.

Taylor Fritz

Fritz reached the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open by beating Fabian Marozsan of Hungary 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Next up for the two-time grand slam quarterfinalist is Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. Tsitsipas has a record of three wins and one loss all-time against Fritz. Tsitsipas won their first meeting in round robin action at the 2019 Laver Cup in Geneva, Switzerland (6-2, 1-6, [10-7]). Tsitsipas then won the next two matches. He beat Fritz 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Indoor in 2019, and then 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open. Fritz’s lone win was their last meeting, 6-2, 6-4 on clay in Monte Carlo, in a quarterfinals matchup in 2023.

Coco Gauff

Gauff, the fourth seed, steamrolled past Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2 in the third round. Up next for Gauff, is the unseeded Magdalena Frech of Poland. This is their first ever meeting. Frech’s most notable win to date came in the second round, where she upset the 16th seed and 2022 United States Open semifinalist, Caroline Garcia of France, 6-4, 7-6.

Amanda Anisimova

Anisimova beat Paula Badosa of Spain, 7-5, 6-4 in round three. Up next for the 22-year-old is the second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the defending Australian Open champion. Anisimova has won four of five matches head-to-head. Anisimova won 6-3, 6-2 in the third round of the 2019 Australian Open, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the 2019 French Open, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the third round of Charleston in 2022, and 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the second round of Madrid in 2022. Sabalenka’s lone win was in the quarterfinals of Rome in 2022, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.