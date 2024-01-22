Tennis News and Rumors

Five headlines from Australian open fourth round

Jeremy Freeborn
Novak Djokovic

The fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open is now complete. Here are five headlines from the weekend that was of the first major of the 2024 tennis season.

5) Two Americans left.

In the men’s singles draw, Taylor Fritz, the 12th seed from San Diego, California knocked out the seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets, 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. Tsitsipas reached the final of the Australian Open last year. On the women’s side, Coco Gauff of Delray Beach, Florida clobbered Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-1, 6-2 in round four. She is looking for her second straight grand slam title after winning the 2023 United States Open.

4) Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz bagel opponents in the final sets.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz are off to the quarterfinals after bageling their opponents in the final set of their fourth round matches. Rublev defeated Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0. Meanwhile, Alcaraz beat Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

3) Zverev wins second fifth set tiebreak match.

For the second time at the 2024 Australian Open, 2020 United States Open finalist Alexander Zverev of Germany needed a fifth set tiebreak to advance. After beating Lukas Klein of Slovakia in the second round, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, Zverev beat Great Britain’s Connor Norrie in the fourth round, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.

2) Four unseeded women reach quarterfinals.

Of the eight players left in the women’s draw, four players are unseeded. They are Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, and Anna Kalinskaya of Russia. Noskova and Yastremska are playing against each other in the quarterfinals, which guarantees an unseeded player in the semifinals. In the fourth round, Noskova beat Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, the 19th seed, as Svitolina withdrew with a back injury. Also Yastremska upset two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, 7-6, 6-4, and Kalinskaya upset the 26th seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

1) Novak Djokovic ties tennis record for most grand slam quarterfinal appearances.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia steamrolled past Adrian Mannarino of France 6-0, 6-0, 6-3. In the process, it was Djokovic’s 58th grand slam quarterfinal appearance, which ties him with Roger Federer of Switzerland for the most ever.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
