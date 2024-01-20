One of the biggest news from the 2024 Australian Open to date have been the upsets. Of the 32 players left (16 men and 16 women) are 11 unseeded players. The nine unseeded women are Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic (ranked 50th), qualifier Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine (ranked 93rd), Anna Kalinskaya of Russia (ranked 75th), Oceane Dodin of France (ranked 95th), Martya Kostyuk of Ukraine (ranked 35th), Maria Timofeeva of Russia (ranked 170th), Magdalena Frech of Poland (ranked 69th), Mirra Andreeva of Russia (ranked 47th), and 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova of the United States (ranked 442nd). The two unseeded men are wildcard Arthur Cazaux of France (ranked 108th), and Nuno Gorges of Portugal (ranked 63rd).

Linda Noskova

Noskova is making tennis headlines after shocking the number one seed, Iga Swiatek of Poland in round three, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Swiatek is one of two seeded players Noskova has beaten at the Australian Open so far. Noskova also beat the 31st seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the first round, 6-1, 7-5. Next up for Noskova is three-time grand slam semifinalist and 19th seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Svitolina made the final four of Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023, and the United States Open in 2019.

Dayana Yastremska

Yastremska knocked out the reigning Wimbledon champ and seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2 in round one, and the 27th ranked American Emma Navarro, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in round three. Yastremska next faces the 18th seed, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champion. Azarenka has won two of three meetings head to-head. Yastremska won in the second round of the 2019 Rogers Cup in Toronto, 7-5, 7-5.

Anna Kalinskaya

Kalinskaya’s most notable win came over 2017 United States Open champion Sloane Stephens, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 in the third round. Next up for Kalinskaya is the 26th seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy. Paolini won their only prior meeting.

Oceane Dodin

Dodin’s most notable win came in the second round, where she beat 2022 French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan, 6-4, 6-4. Dodin will next face the 12th seed Qinwen Zheng of China. Zheng has won two of three prior meetings. Dodin’s lone win came in the first round of Reims, France in 2020, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Maria Timofeeva

Timofeeva, a Russian qualifier, has won her first three grand slam singles matches. So far she has beaten Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round, and the 10th seed, Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, 7-6, 6-3. Timofeeva will face Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round next. This will be their first meeting.

Marta Kostyuk

Kostyuk eliminated the 25th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium in round two. Mertens reached the semifinal of the Australian Open in 2018.

Magdalena Frech

Frech’s most notable win came in the second round as she beat Caroline Garcia of France, the 2022 United States Open semifinalist, and 16th seed, 6-4, 7-6. Next up for Frech is the 2023 United States Open champion and fourth seed, Coco Gauff of the United States. This is their first head-to-head meeting.

Mirra Andreeva

The 16-year-old Russian clobbered the sixth seed and three-time grand slam finalist Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-0, 6-2 in round two. Jabeur went to the final of Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023, and the United States in 2022. Next up for Andreeva is the 2021 French Open champion and ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic. Andreeva has won their two prior meetings. They came in the second round of Wimbledon, and the first round of the China Open (6-2, 6-2) last year.

Amanda Anisimova

The 2019 French Open semifinalist has beaten the 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round, and Nadia Podoroska of Argentina, the 2020 French Open semifinalist, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round. Next for Anisimova is the second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the defending Australian Open champion. Anisimova has won four of five matches head-to-head. Anisimova won 6-3, 6-2 in the third round of the 2019 Australian Open, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the 2019 French Open, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the third round of Charleston in 2022, and 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the second round of Madrid in 2022. Sabalenka’s lone win was in the quarterfinals of Rome in 2022, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Arthur Cazaux

Cazaux has beaten two seeded players to date. He knocked out the eighth seed Holger Rune of Denmark 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in round two and the 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in round three. Cazaux will next play the ninth seed and 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. This will be their first meeting all-time.

Nuno Borges

Like Cazaux, Borges has also beaten two seeded players. He knocked out the 23rd seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-6, 6-3, 6-3 in round two, and the 13th seed and three-time grand slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 in round three. Dimitrov made the final four of the 2014 Wimbledon, 2017 Australian Open, and 2019 United States Open. Next up for Borges is the third seed, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, the 2021 United States Open champion.