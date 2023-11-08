16-year-old Isabeau Levito won Grand Prix France over the weekend ending a seven-year drought for American women in winning an international Grand Prix figure skating event.

Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, becoming the first U.S. women’s singles skater to win any Grand Prix event in seven years. 💜 pic.twitter.com/qlI8xG4XmW — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) November 4, 2023

A native of New Jersey, Levito has been skating almost as long as she has been walking.

This is her first international win at the senior level.

Levito is the reigning 2023 US Figure Skating Champion; she edged two-time national champion Bradie Tennell for that title in January.

Her victory in France ends a long dry spell for the US women in a fully international Grand Prix competitions dating back to 2016 and Ashley Wagner’s win.

Isabeau Levito is the first U.S. woman to win a fully international Grand Prix event since Ashley Wagner at 2016 Skate America. Mariah Bell won Skate America in 2020, but that was with skaters from the U.S. or those who train in the U.S. only. #GPFigure #AngersIDF2023 — FigureSkatersOnline (@fsonline) November 4, 2023



She is also the youngest skater to win a Grand Prix since Sarah Hughes won in 2001, one year before winning Olympic gold in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Isabeau Levito at Gran Prix de France 2023 SP 71.83#IsabeauLevito #GPFrance pic.twitter.com/HTM5nU7oIN — figure skating archive (@skatingarchive) November 3, 2023

She is a contender in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

In the meantime, her victory in France ensures that she will compete in the ISU Grand Prix Final in Beijing, China beginning on December 7, 2023.

Isabeau Levito 🇺🇸 skated off with her first ISU Grand Prix gold medal and qualified for the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final. 🤩 ⛸️ #GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/EaG46vYoc6 — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) November 7, 2023

Approximately six weeks later, Levito will be in Columbus, Ohio defending her US title at the US Figure Skating Championships which take place from January 22-28, 2024.

Congratulations and Good Luck Isabeau Levito!