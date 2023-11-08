Olympics

16-Year-Old Isabeau Levito Is First US Female Ice Skater To Win An International Grand Prix In 7 Years

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Isabeau Levito

16-year-old Isabeau Levito won Grand Prix France over the weekend ending a seven-year drought for American women in winning an international Grand Prix figure skating event.

A native of New Jersey, Levito has been skating almost as long as she has been walking.

This is her first international win at the senior level.

Levito is the reigning 2023 US Figure Skating Champion; she edged two-time national champion Bradie Tennell for that title in January.

Her victory in France ends a long dry spell for the US women in a fully international Grand Prix competitions dating back to 2016 and Ashley Wagner’s win.


She is also the youngest skater to win a Grand Prix since Sarah Hughes won in 2001, one year before winning Olympic gold in Salt Lake City in 2002.

She is a contender in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

In the meantime, her victory in France ensures that she will compete in the ISU Grand Prix Final in Beijing, China beginning on December 7, 2023.

Approximately six weeks later, Levito will be in Columbus, Ohio defending her US title at the US Figure Skating Championships which take place from January 22-28, 2024.

Congratulations and Good Luck Isabeau Levito!

Olympics
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
