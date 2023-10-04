It is the time of the 2023 tennis season when the Asian swing is underway, the Grand Slams have all been decided, and things are beginning to wind down.

That’s why fans are never sure what to expect.

However, the Round of 16 at the China Open is producing a very interesting matchup featuring 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina and 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva who is a future star of the WTA Tour.

Elena Rybakina & Mirra Andreeva will meet in Beijing Round of 16. What did we do to deserve this. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/GE9LGCndAW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 3, 2023

Andreeva is currently in the Top 50 in the live rankings, and in this tournament she defeated 2021 French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Just 9 unforced errors from 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva as she seals a confident 6-2, 6-2 win over 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova in the first round of the China Open! It’s her 4th career Top 20 win as she sets up a meeting with compatriot and Tokyo semifinalist Pavlyuchenkova! pic.twitter.com/uxHfSafBIZ — WTARussians (@WTArussians) October 1, 2023

Her game is very sound; she just needs match play to give her the maturity and experience to become a Top 10 player.

Will her trajectory follow a pattern similar to Coco Gauff’s who emerged on the WTA Tour at the age of 15 and won her first Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open at the age of 19?

We will have to wait and see, but playing Rybakina will be a good test for her.

It’s a huge test for Mirra Andreeva as she prepares to face World No.5 Elena Rybakina in the third round of the China Open! Breezed through Krejcikova and Pavlyuchenkova with the loss of just 7 games in total and will look to pull off the big upset against Rybakina. pic.twitter.com/EhbbClc2sP — WTARussians (@WTArussians) October 3, 2023

The two have never played each other which makes it even more intriguing.

Watch Andreeva take on Rybakina on Wednesday, October 4 on the Tennis Channel.

