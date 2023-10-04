Tennis News and Rumors

16 Year Old Mirra Andreeva Takes On 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina In Round Of 16 At China Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mirra-Andreeva

It is the time of the 2023 tennis season when the Asian swing is underway, the Grand Slams have all been decided, and things are beginning to wind down.

That’s why fans are never sure what to expect.

However, the Round of 16 at the China Open is producing a very interesting matchup featuring 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina and 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva who is a future star of the WTA Tour.

Andreeva is currently in the Top 50 in the live rankings, and in this tournament she defeated 2021 French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Her game is very sound; she just needs match play to give her the maturity and experience to become a Top 10 player.

Will her trajectory follow a pattern similar to Coco Gauff’s who emerged on the WTA Tour at the age of 15 and won her first Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open at the age of 19?

We will have to wait and see, but playing Rybakina will be a good test for her.

The two have never played each other which makes it even more intriguing.

Watch Andreeva take on Rybakina on Wednesday, October 4 on the Tennis Channel.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Arrow to top