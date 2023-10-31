The 2023 WTA Finals are currently in a rain delay.

Coco Gauff is leading Ons Jabeur 6-0, 1-0.

Gauff looks exactly like the player we saw at the US Open; whereas Jabeur is making errors and looking unsettled.

While the rain delay is happening, let’s review two things we learned so far through Day 2.

1. Iga Swiatek Selected Her Red Dress Long Before White Dress Code Was Set

After her win over Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek was asked during her Tennis Channel interview about her dress selection for the Gala.

Swiatek famously wore a red dress amid a mostly white/off-white palette worn by the other seven women.

She said the dress code was set after she selected the dress from a Polish designer.

Then, the dress code rules were relaxed, and people were told to wear what they wanted to, but many had white dresses.

Those of you asking about the dress code for the WTA finals Gala, it was suppose to be all white but then changed. pic.twitter.com/zmdBBWVXNa — LaWanda (@lawanda50) October 28, 2023

Iga Swiatek on why she was the only one wearing red at the WTA Finals Gala: “Honestly there was no story. I picked the dress a couple months before. Then WTA emailed us that we should all wear white. We were like ‘really?’ We’re not getting married or something 😂. We asked them… pic.twitter.com/hF5ehbYQEU — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 31, 2023

2. Coco Gauff’s Team Is Different Since US Open Win

We were surprised to hear that Coco Gauff’s team is not the same as it was in September when she won the US Open.

For reasons yet to be determined, Pere Riba is no longer in Gauff’s camp, according to Tennis Channel commentators (and former players) Lindsay Davenport and Chanda Rubin.

According to Chanda Rubin & Lindsay Davenport, Pere Riba is no longer a member of Coco Gauff’s coaching team. Always interesting when a split happens when things are going well. Wonder who will pick him up… — Joey Dillon (@joeydillon) October 31, 2023

Riba seemingly enjoyed coaching Coco; he called her an “amazing, amazing person” so it is unclear what happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P E R E R I B Λ (@pereriba88)

Her coach is now solely Brad Gilbert brought on after Wimbledon as an advisor/co-coach with Riba.

12th top-10 win for Coco Gauff 👏 Top-10 wins in 2023 before coaches @BGTennisnation and Pere Riba joined: 1 With BG and PR: 4 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ywij1aMgso — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 8, 2023

Jamere Jenkins remains her hitting partner.

It is unusual for a change to come after winning a Grand Slam, but judging by how Gauff started her match against Ons Jabeur with lights-out play, it may be a nonissue.