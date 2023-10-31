Tennis News and Rumors

2 Things We Have Learned So Far From 2023 WTA Finals

Wendi Oliveros
Coco Gauff

The 2023 WTA Finals are currently in a rain delay.

Coco Gauff is leading Ons Jabeur 6-0, 1-0.

Gauff looks exactly like the player we saw at the US Open; whereas Jabeur is making errors and looking unsettled.

While the rain delay is happening, let’s review two things we learned so far through Day 2.

1. Iga Swiatek Selected Her Red Dress Long Before White Dress Code Was Set

After her win over Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek was asked during her Tennis Channel interview about her dress selection for the Gala.

Swiatek famously wore a red dress amid a mostly white/off-white palette worn by the other seven women.

She said the dress code was set after she selected the dress from a Polish designer.

Then, the dress code rules were relaxed, and people were told to wear what they wanted to, but many had white dresses.

2. Coco Gauff’s Team Is Different Since US Open Win

We were surprised to hear that Coco Gauff’s team is not the same as it was in September when she won the US Open.

For reasons yet to be determined, Pere Riba is no longer in Gauff’s camp, according to Tennis Channel commentators (and former players) Lindsay Davenport and Chanda Rubin.

Riba seemingly enjoyed coaching Coco; he called her an “amazing, amazing person” so it is unclear what happened.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by P E R E R I B Λ (@pereriba88)

Her coach is now solely Brad Gilbert brought on after Wimbledon as an advisor/co-coach with Riba.

Jamere Jenkins remains her hitting partner.

It is unusual for a change to come after winning a Grand Slam, but judging by how Gauff started her match against Ons Jabeur with lights-out play, it may be a nonissue.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
