Tennis News and Rumors

2-Time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova Marries Her Coach Jiří Vaněk

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Petra Kvitova is no.7 on top 100 in highest paid female tennis players

33-year-old Czech Republic tennis star Petra Kvitova, the 2-time Wimbledon Champion, married her longtime coach Jiri Vanek over the weekend.

Vanek has been Kvitova’s coach since November 2016, and the pair were engaged at her “special place” Wimbledon in 2022.

Kvitova, a left-handed player, won her Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014.

She has advanced to at least every Grand Slam tournament quarterfinals during her career.

Kvitova has consistently been a Top 10 player except after she was out of the game recovering from a 2016 brutal knife attack on her left hand due to a home invasion/robbery.

At that time, it was unclear if she would ever play again much less get over the emotional trauma associated with the incident.

Kvitova has been a fan-favorite for years so seeing her happily married and settled in her life and career is wonderful.

She won the 2023 Miami Open stopping one of the hottest players on the tour at the time, Elena Rybakina.


Kvitova has won 31 WTA career titles and has had such longevity in the sport that she faced retired Grand Slam champions Ashleigh Barty, Li Na, and Maria Sharapova as well as those coming back to the game soon: Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Angelique Kerber.

Congratulations Petra Kvitova!

 

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros
