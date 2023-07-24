33-year-old Czech Republic tennis star Petra Kvitova, the 2-time Wimbledon Champion, married her longtime coach Jiri Vanek over the weekend.

Vanek has been Kvitova’s coach since November 2016, and the pair were engaged at her “special place” Wimbledon in 2022.

Mr and Mrs 22.7.2023 pic.twitter.com/x7ukDos9a0 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 23, 2023

Kvitova, a left-handed player, won her Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014.

She has advanced to at least every Grand Slam tournament quarterfinals during her career.

Kvitova has consistently been a Top 10 player except after she was out of the game recovering from a 2016 brutal knife attack on her left hand due to a home invasion/robbery.

At that time, it was unclear if she would ever play again much less get over the emotional trauma associated with the incident.

“Did you ever doubt? Did you ever lose belief that you would be back in this moment?”@Petra_Kvitova tears up after reaching her first Grand Slam Semifinal since her 2016 knife attack. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/nCtURFaScM — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 22, 2019

🙌 Unbelievable resilience

💪 Inspired by @MonicaSeles10s “If I wasn’t playing tennis I don’t think I could be positive as I am.” Former Laureus nominee and @Wimbledon champ @Petra_Kvitova‘s miraculous comeback from a knife attack truly shows the power of sport 💪#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gLWvRkB5Eh — Laureus (@LaureusSport) July 2, 2019

Kvitova has been a fan-favorite for years so seeing her happily married and settled in her life and career is wonderful.

She won the 2023 Miami Open stopping one of the hottest players on the tour at the time, Elena Rybakina.



Kvitova has won 31 WTA career titles and has had such longevity in the sport that she faced retired Grand Slam champions Ashleigh Barty, Li Na, and Maria Sharapova as well as those coming back to the game soon: Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Angelique Kerber.

Congratulations Petra Kvitova!

