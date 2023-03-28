Tennis News and Rumors

2019 US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu Suffers Devastating Injury At Miami Open

Wendi Oliveros
Bianca Andreescu

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu suffered a devastating injury late Monday night during her Round of 16 match with Ekaterina Alexandrova.

She lost the first set tiebreak but was up a break in the second set when she injured her leg.

Andreescu was crying and was heard saying:

“I’ve never felt this kind of pain before.”

Since winning the 2019 US Open, Andreescu has dealt with a lot of adversity and had been playing well in 2023 in her comeback.

Injury, COVID-19, and mental issues have plagued her in the past, and fans were cheering for her to get back into the top tier of women’s tennis.

She has the game for it and dispatched two former Grand Slam champions in the past week to show it.

Andreescu defeated Emma Raducano (2021 US Open Champion) and Sofia Kenin (2020 Australian Open Champion) in earlier rounds of the Miami Open.

She also played a very competitive match in a losing effort to Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells earlier in the month.

Her comeback was on course which makes this scene on Monday night even more heartbreaking.

Monday’s Miami Open evening matches were delayed by rain; it is not clear if court conditions played a part in Andreescu’s injury.

Second Time In A Year A Player Is Wheeled Off The Court

Upon seeing this, tennis fans immediately recall Alexander Zverev’s devastating injury at the 2022 French Open last June.

He was also carted off the court but came back out on crutches to acknowledge the crowd and his opponent, Rafael Nadal.

Zverev was out the remainder of the year with surgery and rehab and is trying to make his comeback in 2023.

Tennis Season Is Nearly Year Round

Tennis players have the longest season in professional sports, it spans 11 months with only a small break over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays before the warm-up matches for the Australian Open begin.

Of course, they can opt not to play the tournaments; however, the points earned from playing and winning those tournaments help their rankings.

Higher rankings provide other benefits including better draws in bigger tournaments and in some cases, first-round byes.

We send Bianca Andreescu a lot of healing thoughts, prayers, and vibes and hope to see her on the court again soon.

