2020 Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin Stuns Aryna Sabalenka With Second Round Win At Italian Open

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sofia Kenin

In tennis‘s battle of former Australian Open champions, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka came out on the losing end in the second round of the Italian Open on Thursday.

American Sofia Kenin, currently ranked 134th in the world, had all of the answers in the straight set victory.

Sabalenka, coming off a huge victory over Iga Swiatek at the Mutua Madrid Open on Saturday, committed over 30 unforced errors and did not look like she did on Saturday or for the majority of 2023 since winning her maiden Australian Open title in January.

For Kenin, who has dealt with injuries and confidence since her maiden Grand Slam win in 2020, this is a huge win and a great momentum boost leading into Roland Garros later in the month, a tournament that she finished as runner-up to Iga Swiatek in 2020.

Jessica Pegula Is Out, But American Women Advance

Just when people believed that the WTA has its Big 3 of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina, Kenin serves notice that this may not necessarily be the case with her defeat of Sabalenka.

Earlier in the day, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula lost a three set match to fellow American Taylor Townsend who has been surging on the singles and doubles fronts with partner Leylah Fernandez.

Townsend is working her way back after giving birth to her son Adyn Aubrey on March 14, 2021.

She is currently ranked 168th in singles and 6th in doubles.

Cocoa Gauff only lost one game in her second round match against Yulia Putinseva.

And Madison Keys is into the third round.

Keys was the 2016 Italian Open runner-up to the last American to win this tournament: Serena Williams.

A Competitive WTA Playing Field

Whereas, in previous years, fans expected Serena Williams or Ashleigh Barty to dominate the women’s singles draw, we have not seen a women’s tennis player sustain that level for that long.

Two-time Italian Open Champion Iga Swiatek was practically unstoppable in 2022 and is the World No. 1, but even she has been beatable in 2023.

All this makes for great tennis viewing for fans and renewed hope that an American woman can win a clay court tournament in the month of May in 2023.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
