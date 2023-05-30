Lost in the tennis headlines of World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev’s shocking first-round loss to No. 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild on the men’s side of the 2023 French Open is the fact that the 2021 French Open ladies’ singles champion Barbora Krejcikova also lost in the first round.

This is the second straight year that Krejcikova lost in the first round of singles action.

Krejcikova, ranked 13th, was defeated on Tuesday in straight sets by Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko ranked 66th in the world.

She hoped to turn the page on a bad script in 2022 with the first-round loss, but it did not happen.

Recently, she wanted to be inserted in the conversation with the ladies’ Big Three of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina because she is also an active player who won a Grand Slam in the past two years.

Krejcikova, 27, entered the 2021 French Open with limited singles experience and went on the wild ride from unseeded to Grand Slam Champion.

Clay is where she has her best success as a singles player; fourth-round or quarterfinal results are among her best finishes at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.

Doubles Are Where Her Career Has Thrived

Krejcikova has thrived in ladies’ doubles and mixed doubles.

She has seven doubles and three mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.

For the past five Australian Opens, she won either doubles or mixed doubles.

Besides Venus Williams, Krejcikova is the only other active player with Grand Slam titles in all three disciplines of professional tennis.

With Czech Republic compatriot Katerina Siniakova, Krejcikova is the top seed in ladies’ doubles.

Conclusion

Krejcikova is among several active women’s players who have won one Grand Slam in their careers.

Excluding Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka who won their maiden Grand Slams within the last year, women on the tour who won one title include Sloane Stephens (2017 U.S. Open), Bianca Andreescu (2019 U.S. Open), and the injured Emma Raducanu (2021 U.S. Open).

It is extremely difficult to win one Grand Slam but potentially even harder to duplicate the result and win another.

This is the reality that Krejcikova and others are living with as they try to duplicate their Grand Slam success years after the maiden win.

