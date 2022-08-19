2022 Del Mar Oaks: Bellabel To Chime At Del Mar For D’Amato

The 2022 Del Mar Oaks has attracted a field of 14 runners ahead of this year’s renewal on Saturday 20th August. The Grade One 1m1f contest for 3yo fillies will see four entries for trainer Philip D’Amato as the Keeneland stable look to back up their success in the contest 12 months ago with Going Global.



DID YOU KNOW? 7 of the last 10 Del Mar Oaks winners came from gates 5 or lower



What Date/Time Is The 2022 Del Mar Oaks?

Run over 11 furlongs (1m 1f, the Grade One Del Mar Stakes is for 3 year-old fillies and run at Del Mar racecourse.

📅Date: Saturday August 20, 2022

🏇Racecourse: Del Mar, California

💰 Purse: $300,000

📺 TV: Sky/NBCSN/TVG

Bellabel To Hit The High Notes In 2022 Del Mar Oaks



The Philip D'Amato-trained BELLABEL will be popular in the horse racing betting ahead of Saturday's Grade 1 Del Mar Stakes at the California track. The 3 year-old filly went into many notebooks after winning the Grade 2 San Clemente Stakes on July 24, also at Del Mar – and she's back for more this weekend.

That successes was her second for her new stable after coming over from the Irish team of Jessie Harrington, where she’d won at Naas racetrack back in September 21.

Before her recent Del Mar success, she’d won on debut for the D’Amato yard when taking the Blue Norther Stakes (Listed) at Santa Anita on Jan 2nd, so will come into this weekend’s Del Mar Oaks 2-from-2 from her races in the US.

She’ll also be looking to give Keeneland-based Philip D’Amato their second win in the Del Mar Oaks, after taking the prize 12 months ago with Going Global.

Bellabel has been handed the 2 gate and based on the recent race trends for the Del Mar Oaks this is more good news with 70% of the last 10 winners starting the race in gates 5 or lower.

Jockey Umberto Rispoli, who rode Bellabel to victory last time out, continues in the saddle.

Jockey Umberto Rispoli, who rode Bellabel to victory last time out, continues in the saddle.

Spendarella Will Have Plenty Of Supporters Too



Gate 11 might not be ideal, but the H Graham Motion-trained SPENDARELLA is still a player ahead of Saturday's race too. She was last seen running second to the classy Inspiral at Royal Ascot on June 17 and that form has since been boosted with that John and Thady Gosden 3 year-old landing the Jacques le Marois last weekend in France.

Since that Royal Ascot silver medal, Spendarella, has not been on the track so will come into Saturday’s race fresher than most, while prior to that last outing she’d won all three starts in the US – with wins coming at Gulfstream Park (2) and Keeneland.

Tyler Gaffalione, who won on her at Keeneland, is back in the saddle and will be looking for a first success in this race, but her trainer Graham Motion has tasted success in this race before – winning the pot in 2011.

Other Del Mar Oaks Runners To Note

ISLAND OF LOVE – Third to stablemante Bellabel last time out at Del Mar in the Grade 2 San Clemente Stakes on July 24. Has 2 1/4 lengths to find on that running, but the longer trip here will suit and will strengthen up the D'Amato team for the race.

TXOPE – Won the German 1000 Guineas last time out but has changed hands since to run for the John Sadler yard. US debut here, but clearly a filly with a lot of ability and with 12 career runs one of the more experienced in the field.

LADY T – Another that's linked into Bellabel having run fourth to the D'Amato filly last time out at Del Mar. Beaten 2 1/2 lengths that day so doesn't have much ground to make up and could certainly improve for the extra furlong.

2022 Del Mar: Full Runners and Riders

1. RHEA MOON

Trainer: Philip D’Amato

Jockey: Ramon A Vazquez

Wins: 1

Form: 3-2-2-2-1-3

2. BELLABEL

Trainer: Philip D’Amato

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

Wins: 3

Form: 2-5-15-3-1-1-1

3. ISLAND OF LOVE

Trainer: Philip D’Amato

Jockey: Juan J Hernandez

Wins: 3

Form: 1-1-2-4-1-2-3

4. LUCKY GIRL

Trainer: George Papaaprodromou

Jockey: Ryan Curtatolo

Wins: 2

Form: 3-7-5-5-1-1-5-5-9

5. CAIRO MEMORIES

Trainer: Robert B Hess Jr

Jockey: Mike E Smith

Wins: 4

Form: 1-1-9-2-7-1-1-5

6. TEZZARAY

Trainer: Peter Miller

Jockey: Hector I Berrios

Wins: 2

Form: 3-3-1-1-10

7. SIXTEEN ARCHES

Trainer: Philip D’Amato

Jockey: Abel Cedillo

Wins: 1

Form: 1-6-4-5-2

8. GRACELUND GRAY

Trainer: Howard L Zucker

Jockey: Joe Bravo

Wins: 3

Form: 1-7-3-4-2-1-1

9. TXOPE

Trainer: John W Sadler

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Wins: 3

Form: 2-2-2-1-6-1-2-7-3-5-2-1

10. GOLD DRAGON QUEEN

Trainer: Librado Barocio

Jockey: Armando Ayuso

Wins: 1

Form: 6-4-5-1-3-5-3-6-12

11. SPENDARELLA

Trainer: H Graham Motion

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Wins: 3

Form: 1-1-1-2

12. BALLET DANCING

Trainer: Simon Callaghan

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

Wins: 1

Form: 3-1-3-2

13. LADY T

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Wins: 1

Form: 2-2-4-2-2-1-2-4

14. LADY CLEMENTINE

Trainer: George Papaaprodromou

Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

Wins: 1

Form: 3-2-2-3-1

Del Mar Oaks Facts and Figures

Fastest Time: 1:46.26 – Amorama (2004)

Most Trainer Wins: 7, Charlie Whittingham (1970, 1971, 1975, 1979, 1982, 1986, 1991)

Most Jockey Wins: 4 – Bill Shoemaker (1970, 1971, 1985, 1986), Chris McCarron (1979, 1984, 1989, 1991), Corey Nakatani (1998, 2003, 2007, 2014)

Del Mar Oaks Recent Winners

2021 – GOING GLOBAL (7/5 fav)

2020 – RED LARK (191/10)

2019 – CAMBIER PARC (6/5 fav)

2018 – FATALE BERE (7/1)

2017 – DREAM DANCING (66/10)

Del Mar Oaks – Watch The 2021 Running Again

