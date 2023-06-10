Horse Racing

Joe Drape Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Likes Arcangelo

Jeremy Freeborn
Joe Drape of the New York Times needs to be considered when making his horse racing predictions. He is the author of American Pharoah: The Untold Story of the Triple Crown Winner’s Legendary Rise. Let’s see who he likes to win the final Triple Crown race of 2023.

Joe Drape Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

Drape along with Melissa Hoppert have made their Belmont Stakes predictions. In this post we will focus on Drape’s picks, with a separate post focusing on Hoppert later today. Drape, a native of Kansas City, has also written a book  about football titled, Our Boys: A Perfect Season on the Plains with the Smith Center Redmen.

Arcangelo (+1000)

Like Irish analyst Krzysztof Zawierucha, Drape is very high on the underdog Arcangelo. Drape likes the fact the horse is fresh and not experiencing the fatigue from preparing for the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness. Drape also likes the fact that Arcangelo has won at Belmont Park before. In May, Arcangelo won the Peter Pan Stakes.

Tapit Shoes (+2200)

Most everyone else likes the Brad Cox-trained horses of Hit Show and Angel of Empire, and the other horse beginning with Tapit called Tapit Trice. However, Drape thinks Tapit Shoes will be in contention despite its high odds. Drape believes Tapit Shoes can be very dangerous alongside the rail and has the capability to control the speed. He also feels Cox has prepared Tapit Shoes well for a marathon.

Angel of Empire (+330)

Angel of Empire finished in third place at the Kentucky Derby. Drape believes this horse will finish in the exact same position at the Belmont. The New York Times writer also likes how Flavien Prat of France, Angel of Empire’s jockey, connects with Angel of Empire, and his impressive finish at the Kentucky Derby. After a slow start, the horse improved to third place.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
