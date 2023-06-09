Horse Racing Picks

Brad Free Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Why National Treasure

Jeremy Freeborn
National Treasure with John R. Velazquez

Brad Free is one of California’s top horse racing writers. He is well known in Santa Anita and Hollywood Park. Free is also the author of “Handicapping 101: Finding the Right Horses and Making the Right Bets”. His analysis for the final triple crown race of the year is required when making your betting selections on Saturday. Here are the four horses Free likes the most…

Brad Free of Daily Racing Form Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

Brad Free is one of several elite horse racing writers for The Daily Racing Form. He is one of five analysts who have made their predictions for one of the most recognizable horse racing publications in the United States. He is joined by Mike Beer, Marcus Hersh, Dan Illman, and Mike Wesich.

National Treasure (+600)

Free really liked National Treasure’s tenacity and fight in winning the Preakness. He also proved he could beat an elite horse in Kentucky Derby winner Mage. Free feels that National Treasure can be very competitive in a race not expected to have much pace, and believes the fact he has not been in many races in 2023 will benefit him as he will be fresher than his competitors.

Angel of Empire (+300)

Free likes Angel of Empire’s chances at the Belmont because of his third place finish at the Kentucky Derby, and the fact that the two fastest horses at Churchill Downs (Mage and Two Phil’s) are not competing in Elmont. Free also liked Angel of Empire’s performance at the Arkansas Derby, which he won.

Forte (+225)

Free believes Forte has the capability of having a strong finish. The horse was expected to win the Kentucky Derby but pulled out on race day. You have to remember what happened at Churchill Downs in making your selections.

Hit Show (+1000)

Free thinks there is the possibility that history could repeat itself. A year ago Mo Donegal was fifth at the Kentucky Derby and won the Belmont. Fifth place is where Hit Show finished at the Kentucky Derby this year.

