Matt Bernier Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Picking Angel of Empire again

Jeremy Freeborn
Angel of Empire Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Matt Bernier of Massachusetts is a horse racing analyst who has worked for NBC Sports, Fan Duel TV, and has his own podcast, called the Matt Bernier Show, which is produced in association with the In the Money Media Network. Let’s see who he likes for the final Triple Crown race of 2023.

Matt Bernier Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

Bernier picked Angel of Empire to win the Kentucky Derby, but this horse struggled and only finished third behind Mage and Two Phil’s. We find out why Bernier is going with Angel of Empire again, even though the horse did not come through for Bernier a month ago.

Angel of Empire (+330)

Angel of Empire was the favourite for many on Kentucky Derby race day when Forte withdrew. The horse is one of two contenders at the Belmont Stakes which has Brad H. Cox as the trainer. The other is Hit Show, which is at +1000. Cox won two Triple Crown races two years ago as he guided Mandaloun to the winner’s circle at the Kentucky Derby and then Essential Quality at the Belmont.

Bernier sees there are genuine comparisons between Angel of Empire and Essential Quality. He believes this horse will not be beat because of the distance, and if he is beaten, it is because Angel of Empire was not the fastest horse on the day.

There is also a belief by Bernier that Angel of Empire has the running style to win the Belmont and likes the consistent pace he exemplifies on the track. This could benefit him in a race that Bernier feels will be slow in tempo and not have a fast pace. He feels that Angel of Empire has the capability of keeping it close and staying in contention of the leaders throughout the majority of the race. If that happens, Bernier likes Angel of Empire over Forte, who “has had a two month layoff” and Tapit Trice, who Bernier does not trust at all after his poor seventh place finish at the Kentucky Derby.

Bet on Angel of Empire(+330)

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
