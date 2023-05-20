Mike Beer Preakness Picks & Predictions: Mage wins at Pimlico

Horse Racing Picks

Mike Beer has 14 years of experience at the Daily Racing Form. His horse racing analysis needs to be considered when making horse racing predictions for the 2023 Preakness.

  • 🐴 Event: Preakness Stakes
  • 📅 Date & Time: May 20th, 6:50 pm
  • 🌎 Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
Mike Beer Preakness 2023 Picks

With the scratch of First Mission, it makes things significantly easier for horse racing experts like Mike Beer to make predictions for the Preakness. Now that the field has only seven horses, Beer has a better chance of choosing the champion. Right now, Mage’s path towards the Triple Crown is significantly easier.

Mage (-135)

Beer initially was impressed with Mage’s victory at the Maiden Special Weight in January at Gulfstream Park. The fact that First Mission is not in the race, increases Mage’s chances to win the second Triple Crown of the year. Mage’s jockey Javier Castellano of Maracaibo, Venezuela has won twice at the Preakness before. His wins came in 2006 on Bernardini and in 2017 on Cloud Computing.

National Treasure (+300)

National Treasure’s famous trainer Bob Baffert may not be allowed at the Kentucky Derby, but he is allowed in at Pimlico and has a horse that shows significant promise at the Santa Anita Derby despite finishing fourth. Beer believes the longer Baltimore race track might actually be a benefit for National Treasure.

Perform (+1600)

This horse has wins at Laurel Park and Tampa Bay, but it is how this horse won those races is what impresses Beer. He won those races fighting through traffic, and has done a very good job of adapting to the speed of the race.

Blazing Sevens (+700)

The Saratoga winner from 2022, Beer likes how this horse performed at the Bluegrass. There it finished in third only behind Tapit Trace and Verifying.

Arrow to top