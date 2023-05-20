Horse racing expert Dan Illman is the author of the horse racing book, “Betting Maidens & Two-Year-Olds.” Even though the Preakness consists of three-year-olds, Illman is kmowledgeable about this age group of horses too, and has made his Preakness picks for 2023.

🐴 Event: Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes 📅 Date & Time: May 20th, 6:50 pm

May 20th, 6:50 pm 🌎 Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore 📺 TV Channel: NBC

Dan Illman 2023 Preakness Picks

In addition to writing, Dan Illman has released the Daily Racing Form DVD titled “Trip Handicapping.”He has also previously been on ESPN.

National Treasure (+300)

Illman is completely aware of National Treasure’s foot problem that kept the horse out of the San Felipe Stakes. However, he liked how the horse finished at the Santa Anita Derby despite a fourth place result where National Treasure finished behind Practical Move, Mandarin Hero and Skinner.

Mage (-135)

It has been well documented that Mage is the favourite of the smallest field at the Preakness since 1986 as there are only seven horses competing in the second triple crown race of 2023. Illman believes Mage will be a tough horse to beat if he is able to repeat the finish he had at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

Blazing Sevens (+700)

Illman liked what he saw from Blazing Sevens at the Blue Grass, where he finished third behind Tapit Trice and Verifying, which were two horses that were strong contenders at the Kentucky Derby. Illman points to the fact that Cloud Competing was not at Churchill Downs when he won the Preakness in 2017, and neither was Early Voting when he won the Preakness last year. The similarities between Cloud Competing, Early Voting and Blazing Sevens is the fact they have shared the same trainer in Chad Brown.

Red Route One (+1000)

The one aspect of Red Route One’s horse racing skills that Illman likes the most is his kick. Even though, Red Route One may not be the fastest horse in the field, its kick ability is highly praised and could put him into the top half of the group of seven.