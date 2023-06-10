Horse Racing Picks

New York Times Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Likes Arcangelo & Tapit Trice

Jeremy Freeborn
Tapit Trice Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

The New York Times have two horse racing analysts in Joe Drape and Melissa Hoppert. Earlier today we had a look at Drape’s picks. Drape liked Arcangelo first, Tapit Shoes and Angels of Empire third. Now we will focus on who Hoppert likes.

New York Times Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

Hoppert has been with the New York Times since 2006. She has also written the horse racing blog called The Rail. Hoppert has connections to Ohio and Baltimore.

Tapit Trice (+400)

Well, Hoppert is going with Tapit Trice again. She picked the horse to win the Kentucky Derby, and the horse was terrible as it finished in seventh place. So why is Hoppert going with this horse for the Belmont? There are a few reasons. One is the fact that Hoppert felt Tapit Trice got stuck in traffic at Churchill Downs and was unable to be among the leaders. Hoppert believes the Belmont Park will give Tapit Trice more room to run, which will be a significant benefit. She also likes Tapit Trice’s training, final kick, and the fact it won four straight races leading up to the Kentucky Derby. The most prestigious of the four races was the Blue Grass Stakes.

Bet on Tapit Trice(+400)

Forte (+250)

Forte was the favourite leading up to the Kentucky Derby, and then shockingly withdrew before competing. Hoppert believes the horse is the best in the field but wonders how it will do when its has not competed in a significant race since April 1.

Bet on Forte(+250)

Arcangelo (+1000)

Arcangelo has shown significant improvement according to Hoppert. The distance of a mile and a half should not be a problem here.

Bet on Arcangelo(+1000)

Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
Arrow to top