2022 Preakness Stakes Runners, Riders and Draws for Pimlico Race

As the excitement hots-up ahead of Saturday’s Preakness Stakes – run at Pimlico race course – we take a look at the final nine runners, plus their riders and draws for the second leg of the US horse racing Triple Crown.

2022 Preakness Stakes Runners and Riders

1. SIMPLIFICATION @ 15/2 with BetOnline

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: John R Velazquez

Runs: 4

Wins: 1

Draw: 1

Form: 2-1-3-4

Last seen running fourth in the Kentucky Derby a few weeks ago. Only beaten 3 1/2 lengths that day and with two of the horses that finished in front of him – Rich Strike and Zandon – not heading here that will give him a better chance. Still has a bit of ground to find with the Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter, but is a horse that’s yet to finish out of the top four in his opening four races and is 3 year-old colt that should have more improvement to come. Expected to not be far away.

Both his trainer – Antonio Sano – and his jockey – John R Velazquez – are yet to win the Preakness Stakes.

2. CREATIVE MINISTER @ 12/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Kenneth McPeek

Jockey: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr

Runs: 3

Wins: 2

Draw: 2

Form: 2-1-1

Won a valuable Allowance Optional Claiming Race on Kentucky Derby day a few weeks ago. That was only his third career run (2 wins) so looks an exciting colt that should have more to come. This will be a step up in grade but is clearly held in high-regard to take his chance in this Grade One contest and looks one of the more lively outsiders in the race.

His trainer – Kenneth McPeek – also won the Preakness Stakes in 2020.

3. FENWICK @ 50/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Kevin McKathan

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Runs: 4

Wins: 1

Draw: 3

Form: 2-6-1-11

Looks set to go off as the outsider of the Preakness Stakes 2022 field, but after Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby at 81/1 then you never know! Just the one career win and that came over a mile so the longer trip here is the concern. He also needs to bounce back from finishing last of 11 in the Grade One Blue Grass Stakes last month at Keeneland.

His trainer – Kevin McKathan – and jockey – Florent Geroux – are yet to win the Preakness Stakes.

4. SECRET OATH @ 5/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: D Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Saez

Runs: 7

Wins: 5

Draw: 4

Form: 1-5-1-1-1-3-1

Likey to go off around second favourite for the 2022 Preakness Stakes and will certainly have her supporters. She was last seen winning the Kentucky Oaks a few weeks ago and being a filly will get a handy 5lbs from the colts. She’ll be looking to become the seventh winning filly to win the Preakness Stakes, while with 8 of the last 10 winners racing at Churchill Downs last time out, this is a plus for her chance. With 5 wins from her 7 races, she also knows how to win and draw 4 looks ideal – 8 of the last 10 winners came from stalls 6 or lower and 60% of the last 10 came between stalls 4-7.

She’s also trained by the legendary D Wayne Lukas, who won the Preakness Stakes an incredible 6 times.

5. EARLY VOTING @ 19/4 with BetOnline

Trainer: Chad C Brown

Jockey: Jose L Ortiz

Runs: 3

Wins: 2

Draw: 5

Form: 1-1-2

Another that will be challenging for the second favourites berth. This Chad C Brown runner is lightly-raced with only three runs, but has won two of those. He was last in action when finishing a close second (neck) in the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct and can be expected to have more in the locker to come.

Drawn well in 5, he ticks the key draw stats as 8 of the last 10 winners came from stalls 6 or lower, while he’s also trained by Chad C Brown, who won this race in 2017.

6. HAPPY JACK @ 33/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Runs: 5

Wins: 1

Draw: 6

Form: 1-5-3-3-14

One of outsiders in the race after running down the field in the Kentucky Derby last time out. Was beaten just over 19 lengths that day so a fair bit of ground to make up and his only career win came on his debut at Santa Anita back in January (5 runs ago).

On a plus, his trainer – Doug O’Neill – won this race in 2012, while his jockey – Tyler Gaffalione – landed the race in 2019.

7. ARMAGNAC @ 16/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Runs: 2

Wins: 0

Draw: 7

Form: 6-4

Will need to bounce back from running down the field in the Santa Anita Derby back in April, but is lightly-raced and could have more to offer. Drawn 7 too means he’ll have to defy the draw trend that has seen 8 of the last 10 winners come from stalls 6 or lower.

8. EPICENTER @ Evs with BetOnline

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Runs: 5

Wins: 3

Draw: 8

Form: 1-2-1-1-2

According to the betting, Epicenter is the horse all the others have to beat here and after a cracking second in the Kentucky Derby it’s easy to see why. This 3 year-old colt only got chinned in the late stages that day by the fast-finishing Rich Strike and with that horse not running here will be a firm favourite with punters to go one better.

His trainer – Steve Asmussen – has won the race twice in the past too (2007 and 2009) so knows what’s needed to train the Preakness Stakes winner.

Those looking for a negative might swing towards the draw (8), as 8 of the last 10 winners hailed from stalls 6 or lower, but with just 9 runners in the field this year Epicenter sill looks the one all the others have to aim at based on his Kentucky Derby second – 7 of the last 10 winners ran last time out in the Kentucky Derby too.

9. SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING @ 25/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Saffie A Joseph Jr

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Runs: 6

Wins: 1

Draw: 9

Form: 4-2-4-3-1-3

Third last time out in the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct, this Saffie A Joseph Jr runner has the form to make him a lively outsider. Freshened up after that run with a 43 day break, but is drawn widest of all in 9 so might need his jockey – Junior Alvarado – to work some magic from there.

Note: Odds are subject to change

