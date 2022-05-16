Preakness Stakes Trends | Key Stats For 2022 Pimlico Race

The Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the US horse racing Triple Crown, followed two weeks after the Kentucky Derby and is run three weeks before the Belmont Stakes. Run over a trip of 1m 1½f, the Preakness Stakes was first run in 1873 and is for 3 year-old colts/geldings or fillies. But what are the key Preakness Stakes trends?



To help you find the winner of the 2022 Preakness Stakes, run at Pimlico raceourse on Saturday 21st May, you can use our key trends and stats. We’ve got the best 10-year Preakness Stakes trends below that you can apply to the final runners and look for the best winning profiles based on the horses that have been successful in the race before.

For example – in the last 10 years, we’ve seen 8 winners come from stalls 6 or lower that have raced at least five times and also ran at Churchill Downs last time out.

Let’s take a look at some more Preakness Stakes trends below

Preakness Stakes Trends and Stats

10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before

10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

10/10 – Drawn in stalls 9 or lower

10/10 – US bred winners

9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding

9/10 – Won over at least 1m before

9/10 – Won between 1-5 times

8/10 – Drawn in stalls 6 or lower

8/10 – Ran at least 5 times before

8/10 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

8/10 – Ran at Churchill Downs last time out

7/10 – Horse from stall 5 placed in the top 3

7/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

7/10 – Ran in the last 2 weeks

6/10 – Winners from between stalls 4-7 (inc)

6/10 – Horse from stall 6 placed in the top 3 (3 winners)

4/10 – Won the Kentucky Derby last time out

2/10 – Winning favourites

2/10 – Ridden by Victor Espinoza (3 wins in total)

2/10 – Trained by Bob Baffert (7 wins in total)

1/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Oaks last time out

1/10 – Filly winners

1/10 – Came into the race unbeaten

Past Preakness Stakes Winners

2021 – ROMBAUER (118/10)

2020 – SWISS SKYDIVER (117/10)

2019 – WAR OF WILL (61/10)

2018 – JUSTIFY (triple crown winner) (2/5 fav)

2017 – CLOUD COMPUTING (134/10)

2016 – EXAGGERATOR (13/5)

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (triple crown winner) (9/10 fav)

2014 – CALIFORNIA CHROME (1/2 fav)

2013 – OXBOW (154/10)

2012 – I’LL HAVE ANOTHER (16/5)

2022 Preakness Stakes Odds

Watch Rombauer Winning The 2021 Preakness Stakes

