As the golden rays of summer emerge, bringing warmth to the grounds of Belmont Park, New York, the equestrian world finds itself on the edge of anticipation for the 2023 edition of the iconic Belmont Stakes. This high-stakes horse race, often known as “The Test of the Champion”, is gearing up to deliver another thrilling showdown, marking the grand finale of the American Triple Crown.
Beneath the thrills and spills, the Belmont Stakes is also a vivid canvas of colors that lends a captivating visual appeal to the event. Each horse, with its natural coat color, combined with the jockey’s vibrant silks, adds a splash of spectacle that intensifies the drama of this celebrated race.
They weave a captivating tapestry that underscores the pageantry of horse racing, making the Belmont Stakes not just a test of speed and endurance, but also a radiant celebration of horse racing‘s tradition and aesthetics.
Let’s take a look at the details of the race, before we dive in to the horse and jockey colors and silks for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the 2023 Belmont Stakes
- 🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)
- 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- 🕓 Time: 7:02 PM
- 📺 TV: FOX
- 🏟 Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY
- 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000
- 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +225 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +350
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Belmont Stakes 2023 Colors and Silks
The front runner in the Belmont Stakes according to sportsbooks is Forte. Previously favored for the Kentucky Derby before having to be scratched because of an injured hoof, he has been assigned odds of +225 this time around, making him the horse to beat.
Close behind are Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire, both of which are currently listed with odds of +350. They’re seen as strong contenders, poised to give Forte a serious run for the top spot.
Meanwhile, Preakness Stakes victor National Treasure is also in the fray, looking to continue its winning form with odds of +650.
Regardless of which horse you have backed, the question on everybody’s lips is: what colors are my horse and jockey in? So, without further ado, let’s take a look, as we present the 2023 Belmont Stakes Horse and Jockey Colors and Silks Guide.
1. Tapit Shoes
- Odds: +2500
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Career Record: 5 (1-1-1)
- Career Earnings: $82,878
- Equibase Speed Figure: 102
- Auction Price: $300,000
2. Tapit Trice
- Odds: +350
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Career Record: 6 (4-0-1)
- Career Earnings: $883,650
- Equibase Speed Figure: 103
- Auction Price: $1,300,000
3. Arcangelo
- Odds: +1000
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Trainer: Jena Antonucci
- Career Record: 4 (2-1-0)
- Career Earnings: $167,400
- Equibase Speed Figure: 97
- Auction Price: $35,000
4. National Treasure
- Odds: +650
- Jockey: John Velazquez
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Career Record: 6 (2-1-2)
- Career Earnings: $1,335,000
- Equibase Speed Figure: 102
- Auction Price: $500,000
5. Il Miracolo
- Odds: +5000
- Jockey: Marcos Meneses
- Trainer: Antonio Sano
- Career Record: 10 (2-3-0)
- Career Earnings: $103,125
- Equibase Speed Figure: 84
- Auction Price: $70,000
6. Forte
- Odds: +225
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Career Record: 7 (6-0-0)
- Career Earnings: $2,409,830
- Equibase Speed Figure: 106
- Auction Price: $110,000
7. Hit Show
- Odds: +1000
- Jockey: Manny Franco
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Career Record: 6 (3-1-0)
- Career Earnings: $494,375
- Equibase Speed Figure: 99
- Auction Price: N/A
8. Angel of Empire
- Odds: +350
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Career Record: 7 (4-1-1)
- Career Earnings: $1,369,375
- Equibase Speed Figure: 106
- Auction Price: $70,000
9. Red Route One
- Odds: +1600
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen
- Career Record: 10 (2-2-1)
- Career Earnings: $732,525
- Equibase Speed Figure: 102
- Auction Price: N/A
*While these odds were correct at the time of publication, they are subject to fluctuation.
Be sure to visit our guide on the top sportsbooks in order to receive your free bets and bonuses for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.
While you wait for this year’s running of the race, check out some of the clips of the favorites below.
Watch Forte win the Curlin Florida Derby:
Watch Tapit Trice win the Blue Grass Stakes:
Watch Angel Of Empire win the Arkansas Derby:
Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Discover Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.