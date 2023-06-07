As the golden rays of summer emerge, bringing warmth to the grounds of Belmont Park, New York, the equestrian world finds itself on the edge of anticipation for the 2023 edition of the iconic Belmont Stakes. This high-stakes horse race, often known as “The Test of the Champion”, is gearing up to deliver another thrilling showdown, marking the grand finale of the American Triple Crown.

Beneath the thrills and spills, the Belmont Stakes is also a vivid canvas of colors that lends a captivating visual appeal to the event. Each horse, with its natural coat color, combined with the jockey’s vibrant silks, adds a splash of spectacle that intensifies the drama of this celebrated race.

They weave a captivating tapestry that underscores the pageantry of horse racing, making the Belmont Stakes not just a test of speed and endurance, but also a radiant celebration of horse racing‘s tradition and aesthetics.

Let’s take a look at the details of the race, before we dive in to the horse and jockey colors and silks for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the 2023 Belmont Stakes

🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)

Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:02 PM

7:02 PM 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000

1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +225 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +350

Belmont Stakes 2023 Colors and Silks

The front runner in the Belmont Stakes according to sportsbooks is Forte. Previously favored for the Kentucky Derby before having to be scratched because of an injured hoof, he has been assigned odds of +225 this time around, making him the horse to beat.

Close behind are Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire, both of which are currently listed with odds of +350. They’re seen as strong contenders, poised to give Forte a serious run for the top spot.

Meanwhile, Preakness Stakes victor National Treasure is also in the fray, looking to continue its winning form with odds of +650.

Regardless of which horse you have backed, the question on everybody’s lips is: what colors are my horse and jockey in? So, without further ado, let’s take a look, as we present the 2023 Belmont Stakes Horse and Jockey Colors and Silks Guide.

1. Tapit Shoes

Odds: +2500

+2500 Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz Trainer: Brad Cox

Brad Cox Career Record: 5 (1-1-1)

(1-1-1) Career Earnings: $82,878

$82,878 Equibase Speed Figure: 102

102 Auction Price: $300,000

2. Tapit Trice

Odds: +350



+350 Jockey: Luis Saez

Luis Saez Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Career Record: 6 (4-0-1)

6 (4-0-1) Career Earnings: $883,650

$883,650 Equibase Speed Figure: 103

103 Auction Price: $1,300,000

3. Arcangelo

Odds: +1000

+1000 Jockey: Javier Castellano

Javier Castellano Trainer: Jena Antonucci

Jena Antonucci Career Record: 4 (2-1-0)

4 (2-1-0) Career Earnings: $167,400

$167,400 Equibase Speed Figure: 97

97 Auction Price: $35,000

4. National Treasure

Odds: +650



+650 Jockey: John Velazquez

John Velazquez Trainer: Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert Career Record: 6 (2-1-2)

6 (2-1-2) Career Earnings: $1,335,000

$1,335,000 Equibase Speed Figure: 102

102 Auction Price: $500,000

5. Il Miracolo

Odds: +5000



+5000 Jockey: Marcos Meneses

Marcos Meneses Trainer: Antonio Sano

Antonio Sano Career Record: 10 (2-3-0)

10 (2-3-0) Career Earnings: $103,125

$103,125 Equibase Speed Figure: 84

84 Auction Price: $70,000

6. Forte

Odds: +225



+225 Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Career Record: 7 (6-0-0)

7 (6-0-0) Career Earnings: $2,409,830

$2,409,830 Equibase Speed Figure: 106

106 Auction Price: $110,000

7. Hit Show

Odds: +1000



+1000 Jockey: Manny Franco

Manny Franco Trainer: Brad Cox

Brad Cox Career Record: 6 (3-1-0)

6 (3-1-0) Career Earnings: $494,375

$494,375 Equibase Speed Figure: 99

99 Auction Price: N/A

8. Angel of Empire

Odds: +350



+350 Jockey: Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Trainer: Brad Cox

Brad Cox Career Record: 7 (4-1-1)

7 (4-1-1) Career Earnings: $1,369,375

$1,369,375 Equibase Speed Figure: 106

106 Auction Price: $70,000

9. Red Route One

Odds: +1600



+1600 Jockey: Joel Rosario

Joel Rosario Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Career Record: 10 (2-2-1)

10 (2-2-1) Career Earnings: $732,525

$732,525 Equibase Speed Figure: 102

102 Auction Price: N/A

*While these odds were correct at the time of publication, they are subject to fluctuation.

Be sure to visit our guide on the top sportsbooks in order to receive your free bets and bonuses for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

While you wait for this year’s running of the race, check out some of the clips of the favorites below.

Watch Forte win the Curlin Florida Derby:

Watch Tapit Trice win the Blue Grass Stakes:

Watch Angel Of Empire win the Arkansas Derby:

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023