2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

David Evans
As the golden rays of summer emerge, bringing warmth to the grounds of Belmont Park, New York, the equestrian world finds itself on the edge of anticipation for the 2023 edition of the iconic Belmont Stakes. This high-stakes horse race, often known as “The Test of the Champion”, is gearing up to deliver another thrilling showdown, marking the grand finale of the American Triple Crown.

Beneath the thrills and spills, the Belmont Stakes is also a vivid canvas of colors that lends a captivating visual appeal to the event. Each horse, with its natural coat color, combined with the jockey’s vibrant silks, adds a splash of spectacle that intensifies the drama of this celebrated race.

They weave a captivating tapestry that underscores the pageantry of horse racing, making the Belmont Stakes not just a test of speed and endurance, but also a radiant celebration of horse racing‘s tradition and aesthetics.

Let’s take a look at the details of the race, before we dive in to the horse and jockey colors and silks for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the 2023 Belmont Stakes

  • 🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • 🕓 Time: 7:02 PM
  • 📺 TV: FOX
  • 🏟  Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY
  • 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000
  • 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +225 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +350
Belmont Stakes 2023 Colors and Silks

The front runner in the Belmont Stakes according to sportsbooks is Forte. Previously favored for the Kentucky Derby before having to be scratched because of an injured hoof, he has been assigned odds of +225 this time around, making him the horse to beat.

Close behind are Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire, both of which are currently listed with odds of +350. They’re seen as strong contenders, poised to give Forte a serious run for the top spot.

Meanwhile, Preakness Stakes victor National Treasure is also in the fray, looking to continue its winning form with odds of +650.

Regardless of which horse you have backed, the question on everybody’s lips is: what colors are my horse and jockey in? So, without further ado, let’s take a look, as we present the 2023 Belmont Stakes Horse and Jockey Colors and Silks Guide.

1. Tapit Shoes

2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +2500
  • Jockey: Jose Ortiz
  • Trainer: Brad Cox
  • Career Record: 5 (1-1-1)
  • Career Earnings: $82,878
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 102
  • Auction Price: $300,000

2. Tapit Trice

2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +350
  • Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
  • Career Record: 6 (4-0-1)
  • Career Earnings: $883,650
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 103
  • Auction Price: $1,300,000

3. Arcangelo

2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +1000
  • Jockey: Javier Castellano
  • Trainer: Jena Antonucci
  • Career Record: 4 (2-1-0)
  • Career Earnings: $167,400
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 97
  • Auction Price: $35,000

4. National Treasure

2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +650
  • Jockey: John Velazquez
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Career Record: 6 (2-1-2)
  • Career Earnings: $1,335,000
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 102
  • Auction Price: $500,000

5. Il Miracolo

2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +5000
  • Jockey: Marcos Meneses
  • Trainer: Antonio Sano
  • Career Record: 10 (2-3-0)
  • Career Earnings: $103,125
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 84
  • Auction Price: $70,000

6. Forte

2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +225
  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
  • Career Record: 7 (6-0-0)
  • Career Earnings: $2,409,830
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 106
  • Auction Price: $110,000

7. Hit Show

2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +1000
  • Jockey: Manny Franco
  • Trainer: Brad Cox
  • Career Record: 6 (3-1-0)
  • Career Earnings: $494,375
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 99
  • Auction Price: N/A

8. Angel of Empire

2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +350
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Trainer: Brad Cox
  • Career Record: 7 (4-1-1)
  • Career Earnings: $1,369,375
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 106
  • Auction Price: $70,000

9. Red Route One

2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +1600
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen
  • Career Record: 10 (2-2-1)
  • Career Earnings: $732,525
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 102
  • Auction Price: N/A

*While these odds were correct at the time of publication, they are subject to fluctuation.

Be sure to visit our guide on the top sportsbooks in order to receive your free bets and bonuses for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

While you wait for this year’s running of the race, check out some of the clips of the favorites below.

Watch Forte win the Curlin Florida Derby:

Watch Tapit Trice win the Blue Grass Stakes:

Watch Angel Of Empire win the Arkansas Derby:

Horse Racing
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
