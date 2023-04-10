2023 Masters: The Perks of a Masters Victory

As The Masters Tournament grows in popularity, a few of the perks and prizes of winning the tournament have become well known, but there are some other, not well-known prizes to winning the famed tournament.

Of course, everyone knows the famed Green Jacket and the large cash prize that comes when a golfer finishes on top of the Masters field, but there are quite a few perks bestowed upon the winner of the Masters. Let’s take a look at everything that is coming John Rahm’s way after he has won the 2023 Masters.

The Green Jacket

In 1949, the Masters awarded the first Green Jacket to Sam Snead, the tournament’s winner that year. The champion is allowed to keep the jacket for the first year after their victory before returning it to the club in time for the following year’s tournament. The Green Jacket, a symbol of the tournament’s prestige, remains at the club, where its owner can wear it during subsequent Masters tournament weeks and whenever they visit the club.

Winning multiple Masters titles does not result in additional Green Jackets. Once a player has won the tournament and the accompanying Green Jacket, it becomes their property for life.

The Cash Prize

As the popularity of The Masters continues to grow, so does the tournament’s prize fund. This year’s prize money has reached an impressive $18 million, which is $3 million more than last year. The winner of this year’s Masters will receive over $3 million in prize money for the first time ever.

The first-place prize money for this year’s tournament is a substantial $3.24 million, representing an increase of $524,000 over the $2.7 million awarded to Scottie Scheffler, the winner of last year’s tournament.

The Masters Trophy

Unlike other major golf tournaments, The Masters has a unique trophy that sets it apart. The trophy features a detailed replica of the Augusta National clubhouse and is made of sterling silver. The winner of the tournament is awarded a replica trophy to keep as a memento of their victory.

The actual trophy, which unfortunately cannot be taken home by the winner, is a magnificent work of art crafted from over 900 individual pieces of silver. It was created in England and is an impressive sight to behold. Although the winner cannot keep the actual trophy, their name is engraved on it as a permanent record of their achievement.

The Masters Gold Medal

The Masters awards its winners with several coveted prizes in addition to the prize money. One such prize is a gold medal, which is 3.4 inches in diameter and depicts a view of the clubhouse as seen from behind the Founders Circle.

In addition to the gold medal, players who make an eagle during the tournament are awarded a small piece of crystal.

Host The Masters Champions Dinner

One of the unique privileges of winning The Masters is the opportunity to set the menu for the following year’s Champions Dinner. This exclusive event, also known as ‘The Masters Club,’ takes place on Tuesday evening during Masters week and brings together past champions of the tournament, whether they are playing in the current year’s event or not, and Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley.

The defending champion of The Masters is tasked with selecting the menu and drinks for the evening and serves as the host of the event. They also receive a special gift – an inscribed gold locket shaped like the emblem of the Augusta National Golf Club – as a certificate of their membership in The Masters Club. This tradition adds to the rich history and prestige of The Masters and is one of the most highly anticipated events of the tournament.

Lifetime Invitation to The Masters

Winning The Masters not only comes with the honor of wearing the Green Jacket but also grants a lifetime invitation to attend the tournament. This means that past champions, such as Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, and Sandy Lyle, continue to participate in The Masters long after their victories, providing fans with the opportunity to see these legends compete on one of the most iconic golf courses in the world.

The tradition of inviting past champions to The Masters adds to the tournament’s prestige and ensures that golf fans can continue to watch some of the greatest players in the game, even after their prime years.

Tournament Exemptions

A victory at The Masters is not just a momentous achievement, but it also has significant long-term benefits for the winner’s career. In addition to a lifetime of invitations to The Masters, the winner receives a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, which guarantees their playing status and provides numerous opportunities to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Furthermore, the winner also secures a coveted spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which takes place in January, as well as an automatic qualification for the next five years’ worth of major championships: the US Open, Open Championship, and PGA Championship. These benefits ensure that the winner of The Masters is well-positioned to achieve continued success in their golfing career, both in the short term and for years to come.

Lifetime Membership At Augusta National and Champions Locker

Winning The Masters not only grants the victor a prestigious Green Jacket, a sterling silver replica of the Augusta National clubhouse, and a place in the Champions Dinner but also the title of honorary member of the club. This membership comes with exclusive access to the Champion’s Locker Room, which is reserved solely for Masters champions.

The Champion’s Locker Room is a symbol of the tournament’s illustrious history, featuring lockers with personalized plaques engraved with the names of past winners and the years of their victories. The room, located on the second floor of the clubhouse, also boasts a veranda that offers a spectacular view of Magnolia Lane and Founders Circle.

Becoming an honorary member and gaining access to the Champion’s Locker Room is an immense privilege, which only adds to the sense of achievement and pride that comes with winning The Masters.