2023 PFL Playoffs 1 Weigh-Ins: Two Fighters Miss Weight, Pinedo and Diggs Face Penalties

Garrett Kerman
bubba jenkins

The 2023 PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-ins took place on Thursday, August 3, 2023, and two fighters missed weight. In the main event, featherweight Jesus Pinedo weighed in at 146.4 pounds, 0.4 pounds over the 146-pound limit. His opponent, Bubba Jenkins, weighed in at 145.8 pounds.

In the co-main event, lightweight Keoni Diggs weighed in at 156.4 pounds, 0.4 pounds over the 156-pound limit. His opponent, Elvin Espinosa, weighed in at 155.6 pounds.

Pinedo and Diggs Face Penalties

As a result of missing weight, Pinedo and Diggs will face penalties. Pinedo will be fined 20% of his fight purse, and if he wins the fight by decision, the promotion will only advance him to the finals if he won by a two-point margin on at least two scorecards. Diggs will also be fined 20% of his fight purse, and his opponent, Espinosa, will receive a 10% bonus.

PFL Playoffs Weigh In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Bubba Jenkins (145.8) vs. Jesus Pinedo (146.4)*
  • Ty Flores (205) vs. Josh Silveira (204)
  • Gabriel Braga (145.8) vs. Chris Wade (146)
  • Marthin Hamlet (206) vs. Impa Kasanagany (206)
  • Keoni Diggs (156.4)** vs. Elvin Espinosa (155.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Thad Jean (171) vs. Ali Omar (171)
  • Lisa Mauldin (125.2) vs. Desiree Yanez (171)
  • Carson Hardman (168.2) vs. Anthony Ivy (171)
  • Ky Bennett (124.8) vs. Chelsea Hackett (125.8)
  • Chuck Campbell (205.8) vs. Billy Elekana (205.4)

The 2023 PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-ins were uneventful, with the exception of two fighters missing weight. Pinedo and Diggs will face penalties as a result, but they will still have the opportunity to advance to the finals if they can win their fights.

The main card of the event is stacked, with several potential title eliminators. The featherweight semifinals between Pinedo and Jenkins, and Braga and Wade, are both must-see fights. The light heavyweight semifinals between Flores and Silveira, and Hamlet and Kasanagany, are also worth watching.

The 2023 PFL Playoffs 1 is shaping up to be a great event, and the weigh-ins have only added to the excitement. Be sure to tune in on Friday night to see who advances to the finals.

The 2023 PFL Playoffs 1 takes place on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The main card airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

