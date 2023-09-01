Tennis News and Rumors

2023 US Open: Players Complain About Pot Smell ‘The Whole Court Smells Like Weed’

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
2023 US Open: Players Complain About Pot Smell ‘The Whole Court Smells Like Weed’

It’s only the start of the 2023 U.S. Open and players are quickly realizing what it means to be in New York. While it’s known as the city that never sleeps, players are starting to experience the streets of New York in a different way, as a pungent cannabis smell wafts over the outer courts at the 2023 US Open.

Many players claim they are getting distracted by the smell but there’s no place to escape the marijuana trails from the streets. The Arthur Ashe Stadium features outdoor courts meaning players will have to deal with the elements, including the overwhelming smell of pot.

Even top-ranked players like No. 12 Alexander Zverev have commented on the unmistakable odor.

“Court 17 definitely smells like Snoop Dogg’s living room. Oh my God, it’s everywhere. The whole court smells like weed.” said Zverev after his opening match on Tuesday.

US Open Competitors Complain About Marijuana Smell At Arthur Ashe Stadium

It was clear on Court 17 on Tuesday night that there was an overwhelming smell of marijuana blowing through the stadium.

No.8 seed Maria Sakkari suffered a first-round loss on Court 17 on Monday but complained about the distinctive odor.

During her match against Rebeka Masarova, Sakkari talked to the umpire about the smell. While there was nothing anyone could do, the scent definitely distracted Sakkari leading her to an upset loss.

Over the past few years, the smell of marijuana has become notorious for appearing at the US Open.

US Open Officials Have No Control Over Overwhelming Scent

It’s legal to smoke weed in New York for adults over the age of 21.

The law states citizens are able to possess three ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated marijuana for personal use. There are no designated areas for smokers who are able to smoke in public except in buildings.

Spokesman Chris Widmaier said the USTA has already questioned officials and reviewed videos and has found no evidence of anyone smoking marijuana in the stands. Instead, there is speculation that the smell is coming from Corona Park, which is just outside the gates of the stadium.

The USTA’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has a strict no-smoking policy. However, they have no jurisdiction over the park outside.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jack Sock John Isner

Game, Set, Match, Career John Isner And Jack Sock

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  32min
Tennis News and Rumors
Hubert Hurkacz
Hubert Hurkacz Is Latest Ill Player At US Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
marketa-vondrousova-074745-1024x576
Two grand slam champions under the radar at 2023 U.S. Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11h
Tennis News and Rumors
2023 US Open Expected To Bring In Over $500M In Revenue
2023 US Open Expected To Bring In Over $500M In Revenue
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jack Sock John Isner
US Open: 3 Doubles Matches To Watch In Day 4 Featuring All-American Teams
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jennifer Brady
Comeback Kid: American Jennifer Brady Beats 24th Ranked Magda Linette
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Christopher Eubanks
Illness Is Causing Major Issues For 3 Players And 1 Announcer At 2023 US Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
More News
Arrow to top