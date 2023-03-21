The 2023 WGC Match Play will tee off on Wednesday from Austin Country Club in Texas. Find out the all-time match play records for all 64 players, including who has the most match play wins in the field.

As the WGC-Dell Match Play approaches, it could be the last time this format is seen on the PGA Tour for a while. It’s important to note that this tournament is an entirely different ball game than stroke play, whether you’re watching or betting on it.

Although great players like last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm have excelled in Match Play, other top-ranked players have struggled, while some have further down the rankings thrived. Therefore, to prepare for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, we’ve compiled the Match Play records of every player in the field. This guide will help you avoid certain players and identify potential sleepers to watch in the tournament.

No one has more wins than Matt Kuchar with 35 but Rory McIlroy sits just behind him with 34. Two-time WGC-Dell Match Play Champion Jason Day has the next-most wins with 25. All in all, 13 players will be paying in their first match-play event as a professional.

Scroll down to find the all-time match play records for all 64 players in the WGC-Dell Match Play field.

Overall Match Play Records

*Players are listed by overall seed and not by overall record

Scottie Scheffler (11-3-2) Jon Rahm (13-8-3) Rory McIlroy (34-18-4) Patrick Cantlay (9-4-2) Max Homa (4-3) Xander Schauffele (7-5-3) Will Zalatoris (4-3-1) Viktor Hovland (3-3-1) Collin Morikawa (3-3-3) Tony Finau (7-7-2) Matt Fitzpatrick (12-14-1) Jordan Spieth (16-15-4) Sam Burns (0-0-1) Tyrrell Hatton (12-10-2) Cameron Young (1-3) Sungjae Im (4-4) Tom Kim (0-1) Hideki Matsuyama (11-11-4) Kurt Kitayama (0-0) Keegan Bradley (1-12-6) Shane Lowry (8-18-3) Billy Horschel (13-8-2) Tom Hoge (0-2-1) Tommy Fleetwood (13-11-3) Brian Harman (5-4-3) Sahith Theegala (0-0) Sepp Straka (1-2) Chris Kirk (6-4) Ryan Fox (0-0) Seamus Power (3-2) Russell Henley (4-9-1) Jason Day (25-16) Adam Scott (23-24-2) Si Woo Kim (6-9-3) K.H. Lee (1-0) Corey Conners (6-5) Harris English (5-5) Alex Noren (21-9) Keith Mitchell (2-3-1) Aaron Wise (1-2) Min Woo Lee (1-1-1) Kevin Kisner (22-8-2) J.T. Poston (1-1-1) Adam Svensson (0-0) Adrian Meronk (0-0) Lucas Herbert (2-1) Taylor Montgomery (0-0) Denny McCarthy (0-0) Rickie Fowler (12-8-5) Mackenzie Hughes (4-2-1) Victor Perez (4-3) Scott Stallings (0-1) Adam Hadwin (1-1-3) Davis Riley (0-0) Nick Taylor (0-0) Andrew Putnam (1-2) Davis Thompson (0-0) Maverick McNealy (2-0-1) Matt Kuchar (35-18-5) Christiaan Bezuidenhout (1-5-1) J.J. Spaun (0-0) Ben Griffin (0-0) Justin Suh (0-0) Cam Davis (0-1)

Note: These records are according to AdamSarson.com.