2024 MLB Wildcard Series set

The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason commences on Tuesday with four best of three wildcard series. Two series will be in the American League, and two series will be in the National League. The winners of the four series will play in the league divisional series starting this weekend. Let’s take a look at the wildcard matchups.

Kansas City Royals @ Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles had the best wildcard record in the American League at 91 wins and 71 losses. The Royals had the second best wildcard record at 86 wins and 76 losses. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville, Texas led Major League Baseball with a .332 batting average. Meanwhile, Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander of Isla Margarita, Venezuela was second in the American League with 44 home runs.

On the mound, Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo of Shreveport, Louisiana was second in the American League with 16 wins, and tied for second in the Major Leagues with 22 quality starts. Lugo was tied with Orioles ace Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California in the quality starts category. Meanwhile, Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans of Gainesville, Florida was second in the Major Leagues with 223 strikeouts.

Detroit Tigers @ Houston Astros

The Tigers were tied with the Royals at 86 wins and 76 losses. The Astros won the American League West with a record of 88 wins and 73 losses.

There are three elite pitchers in this series. Tigers ace Tarik Skubal of Hayward, California led the Major Leagues with 18 wins and 228 strikeouts, and led the American League with a 2.39 earned run average, and 22 quality starts. Meanwhile, Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic was second in the American League with a 2.80 earned run average, and Astros closer Josh Hader of Millersville, Maryland was second in the American League with 34 saves.

New York Mets @ Milwaukee Brewers

The Mets had the second best wildcard record in the National League at 89 wins and 73 losses. The Brewers won the National League Central with a record of 93 wins and 69 losses. The Mets are postseason bound after an 8-7 win over the Braves on Monday. The New York star was shortstop Francisco Lindor of Caguas, Puerto Rico, who hit a dramatic two-run home run in the ninth inning.

Offensively, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic was second in the National League with 112 runs batted in, and Brewers second baseman Brice Turang of Corona, California was third in the Major Leagues with 50 stolen bases.

Atlanta Braves @ San Diego Padres

The Braves had the second best wildcard record in the National League at 89 wins and 73 losses. The Padres had the best National League wildcard record at 93 wins and 69 losses. The Braves are postseason bound because they blanked the Mets 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday. Braves pitchers only gave up a total of three hits.

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was second in the National League with 39 home runs. Padres second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela led the National League with a .314 batting average and 200 hits.

On the mound, Braves ace Chris Sale of Lakeland, Florida is not expected to pitch in the wildcard series due to back spasms. Sale won the National League triple crown for pitching this year. Meanwhile, Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia was second in the National League with 224 strikeouts, and Padres closer Robert Suarez of Bolivar, Venezuela was third in the National League with 36 saves.