The story of the 2024 Oakland Athletics likely won’t be remembered for the play on the field but rather the chaos occurring off of it.

Oakland’s principal owner, John Fisher, is embroiled in a self-made controversy about the A’s future in the Bay Area and potentially the Las Vegas Valley. But perhaps Oakland’s off-field relocation drama is a blessing in disguise. “Fisher’s Folly” has distracted the baseball world just enough to forget the A’s 50-112 record, the worst in Major League Baseball.

Here’s the 2024 Oakland Athletics preview including key additions/departures, betting odds, predicted finish and more!

The Particulars

Team : Oakland Athletics

Division: American League West

General Manager : David Forst

Manager: Mark Kotsay | 3rd season, 110-214 overall

Ballpark : Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (1966)

Capacity : 46,847

2023 Attendance: 10,276 (plus 427/G)

2023 Record : 50-122

2023 Finish : 5th place in the AL West, 40-games out of 1st place

Last Postseason Appearance: 2020 | Lost ALDS to HOU (3-1)

A Look Back at 2023

The Oakland Athletics fared worse in 2023 than they did in 2022. Last season’s A’s posted a 50-112 record –the worst in Major League Baseball– and 10-less wins than the season before which was pretty pitiful at 60-102. Oakland finished towards the bottom of the American League in most pitching and hitting statistical categories. The A’s were so bad in 2023 that they were eliminated from the postseason by mid-August. The biggest story of the 2023 Oakland Athletics’ season occurred off the field with the team’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas taking centerstage. There were still some positives despite the off-field chaos.

Outfielder Esteury Ruiz broke Kenny Lofton‘s 31-year-old American League stolen base record for a rookie. The 25-year-old nabbed 67 bags in his rookie campaign. Outfielder Brent Rooker slashed .246/.329/.488 with 40 homers, 92 RBI, and an .817 OPS+. The 29-year-0ld was claimed off of waivers from Kansas City prior to the 2023 MLB regular season and went on to represent the Athletics in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

The Story of 2024

Unfortunately for the Athletics, the story to watch in 2024 will once again be occurring off-field. The A’s lease to use the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is up at the close of the 2024 MLB season and there has been no resolution for where the team will play in 2025. In order to extend the club’s lease, the city of Oakland has held firm on assurances from Major League Baseball that an expansion team will be placed in Oakland when the A’s depart for the Las Vegas Valley. Sacramento, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco have been mentioned as potential temporary homes for the club from 2025 through 2027.

Key Additions

LHP Alex Wood (33, 1yr/$8.5 million) | 2023 (SFG) : 5-5, 4.33 ERA, 97.2 IP, 74 K, 42 BB, 9 HR, 1.433 WHIP

(33, 1yr/$8.5 million) | : 5-5, 4.33 ERA, 97.2 IP, 74 K, 42 BB, 9 HR, 1.433 WHIP LHP Scott Alexander (34, 1yr/$2.5 million) | 2023 (SFG) : 7-3, 4.66 ERA, 48.1 IP, 1 SV, 31 K, 11 BB, 2 HR, 1.366 WHIP

(34, 1yr/$2.5 million) | : 7-3, 4.66 ERA, 48.1 IP, 1 SV, 31 K, 11 BB, 2 HR, 1.366 WHIP RHP Trevor Gott (31, 1yr/$1.5 million) | 2023 (SEA/NYM): 0-5, 4.19 ERA, 29 IP, 1 SV, 30 K, 11 BB, 2 HR, 1.414 WHIP

Key Departures

RHP Trevor May | 2023: 4-4, 3.28 ERA, 21 SV, 46.2 IP, 40 K, 1.371 WHIP | Retired

Down on the Farm

Farm System Rankings

Baseball America : 25th

: 25th ESPN : 25th

: 25th MLB Pipeline: TBD

Oakland Athletics Top 5 Minor League Prospects

Organizational Rank Prospect Position Age MLB Pipeline Rank Current Level MLB ETA 1 Jacob Wilson SS 21 68 High-A 2025 2 Denzel Clark OF 23 Not Ranked Double-A 2025 3 Daniel Susac C 22 Not Ranked Double-A 2025 4 Darell Hernaiz SS 22 Not Ranked Triple-A 2024 5 Max Muncy SS 21 Not Ranked Double-A 2025

What are the Odds?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise; the 2024 Oakland Athletics have the longest odds to win the 2024 World Series

The A’s are outsiders of the field to win the World Series, so let’s take a look at their odds with top sportsbooks.

2024 World Series Winners Oakland Athletics +30000 +20000 +25000

2024 Oakland Athletics Predicted Finish

Two analytic sources —FanGraphs and PECOTA— are taken into account when calculating the 2024 Oakland Athletics predicted finish. Both sources agree the A’s will once again finish at the bottom of the American League West. However, FanGraphs is more bullish that the A’s will drastically improve in 2024.

FanGraphs Predicted Record : 72-90

: 72-90 PECOTA Predicted Record: 64-98

Total Wins Odds Play Over 57.5 -105 Under 57.5 -125