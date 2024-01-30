MLB News and Rumors

Oakland A’s Las Vegas Relocation: Salt Lake City is Making a Pitch for the A’s Plus Movement on a Vegas Site.

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Sports Editor
4 min read
Utah A's

The eyes of the world will be on the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas over the next two-weeks as the city hosts Super Bowl LVIII. Over the past seven years, Sin City -a place once taboo for the sports world- has become home to the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Major League Baseball’s Oakland A’s will join the party in 2028 when they finally call Las Vegas home. 

Or maybe not! 

Much has been made about the A’s relocation to the Las Vegas Valley. The move, which was approved by owners in November 2023, has hit some roadblocks in the past few months and is in danger of going completely off the rails. There are the local political issues at play, site plans have fallen through, and general apathy from the locals. It’s beginning to look like the A’s might not be long for Las Vegas after all. 

If not Las Vegas, then where? 

Here’s the latest on the wild ride that has been the Oakland A’s relocation drama and where the ball club might call home in the future. 

Staying in Oakland?

There were rumblings a few weeks ago about the A’s potential return to the Bay Area. While at the time most of it seemed like message board speculation, much of that speculation is coming true. 

The A’s might not have the funding to build their new ballpark in Las Vegas, according to reports. A’s owner John Fisher is reportedly willing to sell minority stakes in the team to Vegas investors in an effort to “create a community connection.” Lack of funding could torpedo the whole deal.

Oakland A's Las Vegas Relocation: Salt Lake City is Making a Pitch for the A's Plus Movement on a Vegas Site.
A rendering of the A’s Las Vegas Ballpark.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, A’s team president Dave Kaval said that “no options have been excluded” when pressed about the possibility of staying in Oakland. As Rosenthal points out, the Major League Baseball Players Association could have some major influence on how the A’s immediate future plays out. The idea of a traveling circus doesn’t seem to be something the MLBPA is too keen on.  

Salt Lake City Making a Push for 2025 and Beyond?

Oakland A's Las Vegas Relocation: Salt Lake City is Making a Pitch for the A's Plus Movement on a Vegas Site.
Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Salt Lake City had been mentioned by A’s ownership as a potential landing spot for the ball club until their new ballpark was completed for the 2028 MLB season. Officials from both sides have been in contact and Salt Lake’s Smith’s Ballpark could be retrofitted to accommodate the Major League club. 

Here’s where it gets interesting. What if Salt Lake City became the Athletics permanent home?

There’s been a campaign in Utah to lure the Athletics to Salt Lake City permanently. Billboards have begun to pop up around the state actively attempting to lure the team.

Sports influencers in Vegas are turned off by the idea suggesting it could be the A’s and/or Major League Baseball using it as a “trial run.” If you want to further the tin hat angle, all of this comes as Salt Lake City makes a major push for a National Hockey League team through expansion or relocation. 

Salt Lake City and its bedroom communities are quickly becoming one of the fastest growing areas in the United States. The local government and influencers WANT professional sports and they’re willing to pay for it. 

That could turn out to be a win-win for the A’s.

Not So Fast, My Friends! Tropicana Vegas Sets Closing Date

via GIPHY

Perhaps there’s positive movement on the Vegas front after all. The Trop (at least that’s what we call the one here in New Jersey!) is set to close on April 2, 2024, a short two days before the 67th anniversary of the venues opening.

