Angels trade reliever Jimmy Herget to Braves and sign Kevin Pillar

The Los Angeles Angels have had a rather busy week. First according to Lindsay Crosby of Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, they signed outfielder Kevin Pillar of West Hills, California. Then on Thursday, they traded relief pitcher Jimmy Herget of Tampa, Florida to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com.

Kevin Pillar

Pillar joins his ninth Major League Baseball team. He was previously with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2013 to 2019, the San Francisco Giants in 2019, the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies in 2020, the New York Mets in 2021, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, the Atlanta Braves in 2023, and the Chicago White Sox in 2024. The Angels signed Pillar after he was designated for assignment by the White Sox. There was a recent opening in the Angels outfield as Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is out four to six weeks with a knee injury.

Pillar struggled mightily for the White Sox this season. He only batted .160 with one home run and four runs batted in.

In 2023 with the Braves, Pillar batted .228 with the Braves with nine home runs and 32 runs batted in. During 81 games, 197 at bats, and 206 plate appearances. Pillar scored 29 runs, and had 45 hits, 10 doubles, four stolen bases, six walks, 82 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .248, and a slugging percentage of .416.

Jimmy Herget

Herget is joining his fourth Major League team after one season with the Cincinnati Reds (2019), two seasons with the Texas Rangers (2020 and 2021), and three seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2021 to 2023). In 29 games with the Angels in 2023, he had a record of two wins and four losses with an earned run average of 4.66. In 29 innings pitched, Herget had 26 strikeouts, six holds and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.41, and gave up 33 hits, 15 earned runs, seven home runs and eight walks. Herget beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on June 13 and the Seattle Mariners 8-5 on September 11.