Luis Arraez has memorable debut with the Padres

San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela had a memorable first game for the Padres on Saturday. One day after being traded from the Miami Marlins in a blockbuster deal, Arraez became the first Padres player in franchise player to have four hits in his San Diego debut. He accomplished the feat in a 13-1 Padres win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Inside Look at Arraez’s four hits

Of Arraez’s four hits were three singles and one double. He was the leadoff hitter in the top of the first inning and had a double to right field, and would later score on a Manny Machado RBI single. Then in the top of the third inning, Arraez had a line drive single to left field. An inning later, in the fourth inning, Arraez had a RBI single to left field, and scored Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts of Oranjestad, Aruba to put the Padres up 3-0. Arraez then had another fly ball single to center field to lead off the seventh inning. Arraez would score on a RBI double by Machado, which put the Padres up 4-0. All four hits by Arraez came off of Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.

Luis Arraez in 2024

This season with the Marlins and Padres, Arraez is batting .315 with zero home runs and six runs batted in. He has scored 24 runs, and had 45 hits, nine doubles, one triple, eight walks, 56 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, and had an on base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .392. The triple came in a 10-3 Marlins win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 7.

Second in the National League West

The Padres improved to the .500 mark at 18 wins and 18 losses with the convincing win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday. They are in second place in the National League West.