3 Fighters You Should Know Ahead of UFC Vegas 68

After a week’s hiatus, the UFC is back at the UFC Apex with a stacked fight card. This fight card was supposed to be taking place in South Korea but those plans fell through. Now, these international prospects from Asia will make the trek to the fight capital to lay it all on the line for a UFC contract.

This week’s UFC event was set to take place in South Korea as it is the finale for the Road to UFC tournament. This pitted the top international prospects in Asia against one another in a tournament where the winner in each weight class receives a UFC contract.

There are a lot of unknown fighters on this fight card that the average UFC fan will not know about. Let’s take a look at some of the fighters that you should know ahead of UFC Vegas 68.

Jeka Saragih

Jeka Saragih is a lightweight fighter from Indonesia that has amassed a 13-2 record coming into this Road to UFC finale matchup against Anshul Jubli.

Before getting into MMA, Saragih started his journey into combat sports back in 2013 when he competed in wushu. He won the national championship in wushu in Yogyakarta and also represented North Sumatra at National Sports Week.

Saragih has a ton of momentum leading into this matchup as he has won five straight with four of them coming by knockout or TKO.

He takes on the undefeated Anshul Jubli this weekend at UFC Vegas 68.

Rinya Nakamura

Rinya Nakamura is an undefeated MMA fighter that competes in the men’s bantamweight division.

Before becoming an MMA fighter, Nakamura was an accomplished wrestler in Japan. He became the 2017 U23 World Champion in wrestling prior to retiring and switching his focus to MMA.

He has been running through each of his opponents since making the transition to MMA, amassing a perfect 6-0 record.

He has finished five of his six professional wins with four by knockout and one by submission. He will be looking for yet another finish and a contract as he takes on Toshiomi Kazama in this weekend’s finale.

Hyun Sung Park

Hyun Sung Park is another undefeated fighter looking to stake their claim in the UFC with a win in the Road to the UFC finale for the featherweight division.

Park started MMA only 3 years ago at the age of 24 and has amassed a 7-0 record with six wins coming inside the distance.

He will be looking to make history by becoming the first flyweight fighter from Korea to be signed by the UFC.

He has his toughest test to date as he takes fellow South Korean Seung Guk Choi this weekend at the Road to the UFC finale.