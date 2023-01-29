UFC 287 Targeted For Return to Miami

The UFC started off 2023 with a ton of exciting fights to look forward to over the coming months. Like the return of the greatest of all time, Jon Jones and a stacked PPV that is possible coming to south Florida UFC 287. Dana White took to the UFC’s Youtube channel to announce some amazing fights on tap.

The UFC has already planned the first quarter of the year with a ton of exciting matchups. The most notable matchup on the horizon is the return of Jon Jones who will be moving up in weight to take on Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship.

There are also a ton of other great fights to look forward, especially UFC 287 which Dana White announced some fights for via their Youtube channel.

UFC 287 Fight Card

The UFC has compiled which looks to be a stacked fight card on April 8th. Check out which fights have been confirmed so far:

(C) Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Nikolas Motta

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer

There also have been some speculations that Aljamain Sterling may defend his bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 as well. There is no contract signed as of yet but rumors are that it is being targeted for this very PPV event.

Miami Rumored Location

There has been speculation surrounding where UFC 287 will be taking place.

Outlets were saying Brooklyn at the Barclays Center months ago but a return to Miami may be on the table. Being as there are fighters unable to fight in New York, the likely destination will be Miami.

Especially with south Florida fighters like Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and Santiago Ponzinibbio on the fight card.

The last time the UFC came to Miami was way back in 2003 at UFC 42. The headliner for that PPV event was a welterweight title fight betwen Matt Hughes and Sean Sherk which was located at the formerly American Airlines Arena which is now the FTX Arena.