Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo Targeted for UFC 287

The UFC has announced a plethora of fights for the first half of 2023. The one notable fight that everyone is wondering about is Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. The targeted date for this bantamweight clash is UFC 287 on April 8th.

The bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling has been on the shelf since his dominant title defense against T.J. Dillashaw.

He had a partially torn bicep tendon after his second title defense which resulted in him having surgery and putting off his third defense until the second quarter of the year.

There have been rumblings that Sterling will be making his third defense against the now-unretired Henry Cejudo for possibly UFC 287 April, location TBD.

Sterling vs. Cejudo Targeted for UFC 287

Since Sterling announced that he wouldn’t be able to fight in the first quarter of the year, everyone has been wondering when he will fight next.

Once word got out that Cejudo was unretiring and was getting an immediate title shot it’s been a hot topic when they will eventually fight.

MMA Fighting reported that the UFC targeted UFC 287 on April 8th as the bantamweight title fight between Sterling and Cejudo.

No contract has been signed just yet but it is in the works.

UFC 287 Fight Card

If Sterling and Cejudo are added to this fight card it could go down as one of the best fight cards of 2023. See the fights that have been official for this fight card below:

(C) Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Nikolas Motta

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer

There are rumors that this fight card could also be taking place in Miami, Florida which would be the first PPV event since 2003.