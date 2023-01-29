The UFC’s light heavyweight division crowned a new champion at UFC 283 as Jamahal Hill beat Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision. Hill being the new champion has shaken up the entire division. Let’s see what could be next for the new champ.

The UFC’s light heavyweight division has been quite erratic since Jon Jones decided to take his talent to the heavyweight division.

The longest reigning champ since Jones relinquished his title was Jan Blachowicz who defended his belt only two times.

Hill is looking to be the champ for a while but there are hungry contenders that are chomping at the bit to get their shot at the newly crowned champ.

Let’s take a look at who could potentially be next for light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Jiri Prochazka

Former champion Jiri Prochazka already called out Jamahal Hill after his title win.

Prochazka decided to relinquish his title after having to undergo surgery to repair an injury sustained during his fight camp against Glover Teixeira.

He said he will be ready by summertime but he is willing to wait for his title shot if Hill fights before then.

Prochazka is deserving to jump the line to get an immediate title shot. It is more than likely that Hill’s first defense will be against him.

Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev worked so hard to finally get his title shot as it took him nine wins in a row to make that happen.

It, unfortunately, didn’t end the way that he wanted during his first crack at the title. The fight resulted in a very controversial draw with former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz.

If Prochazka isn’t ready to go when Hill is, the next man up should undoubtedly be Ankalaev but that is all due to his health after a brutal dogfight against Blachowicz.

Jan Blachowicz

This isn’t the most popular matchup for the newly crowned king of the division but it is someone who definitely worthy of getting another title shot.

If one judge didn’t give Ankalaev a 10-8 round, Blachowicz would have been a two-time light heavyweight champion.

Even though it may not be the most exciting matchup, it definitely is a very tough first-title defense for Jamahal Hill.

A title shot for Blachowicz is predicated on both Prochazka and Ankalaev not being ready to step up to take on the new champ.

No matter who the next title challenger is for Hill, he’s got tough sledding ahead of him.