UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Strickland: Fight Card, Date, Time, and Schedule

UFC Fight Night will be live on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Headlining the fight card will be Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) taking on Sean Strickland (25-5) in the Middleweight Division. Below, we’ll preview UFC Fight Night, break down the fight odds, and some key stats for the Strickland vs Imavov main event fight.

UFC Odds — Imavov vs Strickland Odds

Imavov was originally supposed to be meeting Kelvin Gastelum, but he withdrew on Monday from UFC Vegas 67 with a mouth injury. Now, Strickland will be replacing him in the main event.

Strickland is currently the favorite by a narrow margin at -115 odds and Imavov heads into the octagon with -105 odds.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown of UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.

Fight Odds on the Moneyline Strickland vs Imavov

Moneyline Odds Play Sean Strickland -115 Nassourdine Imavov -105

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Strickland vs Imavov

The total number of rounds is set at 4.5 rounds, indicating this fight has a good chance of going the distance.

However, the top sportsbooks are predicting it will end before then.

At -120 odds, the top sportsbooks are giving a slight edge to the under in this fight. While the over comes in at -110 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best odds for total rounds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -110 Under 4.5 -120

UFC Fight Night Fight Card

The full UFC Fight Night card has been released with Strickland vs Imavov headlining the fight.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Fight Night Card.

UFC Fight Night Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) :

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland

Dan Ige vs Damon Jackson

Roman Koplov vs Punahele Soriano

Raquel Pennington vs Ketlen Vieira

Raoni Barcelos vs Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC Fight Night ESPN/ESPN+ Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET):

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Claudio Ribeiro

Nick Fiore vs Mateusz Rebecki

Javid Basharat vs Mateus Mendonca

Carlos Hernandez vs Allan Nascimento

Nick Aguirre vs Daniel Argueta

Jimmy Flick vs Charles Johnson

Priscila Cachoeira vs Sijara Eubanks

UFC Stats

Imavov enters on a three fight winning streak and has won four of five fights in the octagon overall.

Meanwhile, Strickland was forced to enter this fight on short notice and will be looking to snap a two fight skid. After a long two-year layoff, Strickland lost back-to-back fights versus Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier.

Below, we’ll go over some stats for both Imavov and Strickland heading into Saturday’s fight.

Nassourdine Imavov — UFC Bio

Rank: #12 Middleweight

#12 Middleweight Age: 27

27 Country: France

France Height: 6’3” (190.5 cm)

6’3” (190.5 cm) Reach: 75” (190.5 cm)

75” (190.5 cm) Weight: 185 (83.91kgs)

185 (83.91kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Imavov UFC Record and Stats

Overall Record: 12-3

12-3 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5 (42% of wins)

5 (42% of wins) Fights Won by Submission: 4 (33% of wins)

4 (33% of wins) Fights Won by Decision: 3 (25% of wins)

3 (25% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 0%

0% Fights Lost by Submission: 1 (33% of losses)

1 (33% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 2 (67% of losses)

Sean Strickland — UFC Bio

Rank: #7 Middleweight

#7 Middleweight Age: 31

31 Country: United States

United States Height: 6’1” (185.42 cm)

6’1” (185.42 cm) Reach: 76” (193cm)

76” (193cm) Weight: 185 lbs (83.91 kg)

185 lbs (83.91 kg) Stance: Orthodox

Strickland UFC Record and Stats