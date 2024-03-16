UFC

UFC Vegas 88 Weigh-Ins: Three Fighters Miss Weight, Main Event Set

Garett Kerman
In the lead-up to UFC Vegas 88, the official weigh-ins brought both anticipation and disappointment as three fighters failed to make weight on their first attempt, casting a shadow over an otherwise smooth event. The weigh-ins, crucial for the final go-ahead for the fights, saw Chelsea Chandler, Danny Silva, and Natan Levy miss their mark, leading to financial penalties and adjustments ahead of their respective bouts.

Chelsea Chandler, set to face Josiane Nunes in a bantamweight clash, tipped the scales at 137 pounds, one pound over the limit. Similarly, Danny Silva, who was scheduled to fight Joshua Culibao in a featherweight match, weighed in at 148.5 pounds, 2.5 pounds over the featherweight limit. Natan Levy, competing in the lightweight division against Mike Davis, was slightly over at 156.6 pounds. All three fighters were deemed not medically fit to continue their weight cut, resulting in a 20 percent fine from their purses.

Despite these setbacks, the main event fighters, Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura, made weight successfully, setting the stage for their heavyweight showdown. Tuivasa, weighing in at 265.5 pounds, and Tybura, at 247 pounds, are both looking to rebound from recent losses and reassert themselves in the heavyweight division. Tuivasa, ranked No. 8, aims to break a three-fight losing streak, while No. 9 ranked Tybura seeks redemption after a quick defeat in his last outing.

The co-main event also proceeded without issue, with Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa making weight for their welterweight bout. Battle hit the 170-pound mark, while Loosa used the one-pound allowance to weigh in at 171 pounds.

The rest of the card saw fighters making weight, including notable matchups like Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu in the light heavyweight division and a women’s bantamweight fight between Pannie Kianzad and Macy Chiasson. The preliminary card, featuring a mix of veterans and rising stars, also proceeded with fighters ready to compete, setting the stage for an exciting event.

UFC Vegas 88 promises a night of high stakes and intense competition, with fighters across the card looking to make their mark, climb the rankings, and, for some, fight their way back to title contention. Despite the challenges at the weigh-ins, the event is poised to deliver thrilling matchups for MMA fans worldwide. This summary encapsulates the key points from the provided source, focusing on the weigh-in results, the implications of missed weights, and the anticipation for the fights at UFC Vegas 88.

UFC Vegas 88 Weigh-In Result

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

  • Tai Tuivasa (265.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)
  • Bryan Battle (170) vs. Ange Loosa (171)
  • Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)
  • Christian Rodriguez (145) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (145.5)
  • Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Macy Chiasson (135.5)
  • Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Bryan Barberena (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

  • Natan Levy (156.5)* vs. Mike Davis (155)
  • Josiane Nunes (135) vs. Chelsea Chandler (137)**
  • Jafel Filho (125.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (125.5)
  • Joshua Culibao (146) vs. Danny Silva (148.5)***
  • Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Mitch Ramirez (155.5)
  • Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5)
  • Charalampos Grigoriou (136) vs. Chad Anheliger (135)

*Levy missed weight by .5 pounds

**Chandler missed weight by one pound

***Silva missed weight by 2.5 pounds

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

