Valentina Shevchenko is one of the most talented fighters in the UFC. Shevchenko is the UFC Flyweight Champion and ranked second in the UFC Women’s Pound-For-Pound rankings. Shevchenko is set to defend her championship against Alexa Grasso in the co-main event of UFC 285. Find out more information about Shevchenko below, including her net worth, UFC record, height, weight, and coach.

You can't dodge a bullet! 💥@BulletValentina defends her title against Alexa Grasso on Saturday at #UFC285!! pic.twitter.com/8UmyDWpGAU — UFC (@ufc) February 28, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko Net Worth

Shevchenko’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

For her fight against Grasso, Shevchenko’s guaranteed purse is rumored to be $500,000 and could be more with performance bonuses.

That’s in line with what Shevchenko made for her last fight at UFC275. Against Taila Santos at UFC 275, Shevchenko had a guaranteed purse of $500,000 but made around $672,000 after performance bonuses and sponsorship fees.

Valentina Shevchenko UFC Record

Entering UFC 285, Shevchenko steps into the octagon with a mixed martial arts record of 23-3-0. In the UFC, Shevchenko is 12-2. The 34-year-old fighter is on a nine-fight winning streak dating back to February 3, 2018.

On December 8, 2018, Shevchenko won the UFC Flyweight Championship by unanimous decision over Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Since winning the title, Shevchenko has had seven-straight title defenses, with her last win coming on June 12, 2022, against Santos.

Shevchenko is undefeated at flyweight in the UFC. Her only two losses in the UFC occurred at bantamweight against Amanda Nunes, who many consider the greatest female fighter of all time.

Valentina Shevchenko Height, Weight, And Coach

Known as “Bullet,” Shevchenko is arguably the greatest flyweight of all time and will look to add to her legacy with a win over Grasso at UFC 285.

Below are some of Shevchenko’s key stats.

Age: 34

34 Height: 5’5″

5’5″ Weight: 125 pounds

125 pounds Reach: 65.5″

65.5″ Coach: Pavel Fedotov

UFC Betting Guides 2023