In a significant college football recruitment development, highly-touted wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma has reevaluated his commitment to the University of Oklahoma. This decision comes in the wake of former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s move to become the head coach at Mississippi State, possibly hinting at a deeper connection between Ezukanma’s decision and Lebby’s departure.

Ezukanma Decommits from Oklahoma Prompting Speculation on Next Destination

Ezukanma, a promising athlete from Fort Worth, Texas, has attracted the attention of several top college football programs. His impressive stature, standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 180 pounds, combined with his on-field talent, has attracted attention from numerous colleges. Over the past two seasons at Timber Creek High School, Ezukanma accumulated 79 receptions, 1,210 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Despite his initial commitment to Oklahoma in June, following a scholarship offer from OU, Ezukanma’s recent decision to decommit was shared on social media. He expressed gratitude towards the University of Oklahoma and the coaching staff for the opportunity but emphasized that his decision was the result of careful consideration and reflection.

With the departure of former Oklahoma offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State, there is some speculation that Ezukanma could follow. It should be noted that Ezukanma doesn’t currently have an offer from the Bulldogs, but that could still be coming.

Ezukanma Could Still Head Back to OU

Ezukanma, a 3-star wide receiver, currently holds 13 offers from top college football programs including the likes of Miami, Arkansas, and Texas Tech.

Oklahoma are still in consideration as he reopens his recruitment, and are believed to be among his preferred options. Texas Tech and Jeff Lebby’s Mississippi State are also believed to be preferred destinations for the wide receiver.

The ripple effects of Ezukanma’s decision extend beyond his personal career path. Oklahoma’s 2024 recruiting class remains strong, with 27 verbal commitments. However, Ezukanma’s departure might prompt a reevaluation of strategies for the Sooners.

Dozie Ezukanma’s decommitment from Oklahoma is a pivotal moment for him and OU, reflecting the fluid nature of college football recruitment. His future steps, potentially influenced by the recent coaching changes, will be closely watched as he decides on the next phase of his promising football journey.