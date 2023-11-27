College Football

3-Star WR Dozie Ezukanma Could Follow Former Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State After Sooners Decommitment

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
dozie ezukanma

In a significant college football recruitment development, highly-touted wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma has reevaluated his commitment to the University of Oklahoma. This decision comes in the wake of former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s move to become the head coach at Mississippi State, possibly hinting at a deeper connection between Ezukanma’s decision and Lebby’s departure.

Ezukanma Decommits from Oklahoma Prompting Speculation on Next Destination

Ezukanma, a promising athlete from Fort Worth, Texas, has attracted the attention of several top college football programs. His impressive stature, standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 180 pounds, combined with his on-field talent, has attracted attention from numerous colleges. Over the past two seasons at Timber Creek High School, Ezukanma accumulated 79 receptions, 1,210 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Despite his initial commitment to Oklahoma in June, following a scholarship offer from OU, Ezukanma’s recent decision to decommit was shared on social media. He expressed gratitude towards the University of Oklahoma and the coaching staff for the opportunity but emphasized that his decision was the result of careful consideration and reflection.

With the departure of former Oklahoma offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State, there is some speculation that Ezukanma could follow. It should be noted that Ezukanma doesn’t currently have an offer from the Bulldogs, but that could still be coming.

Ezukanma Could Still Head Back to OU

Ezukanma, a 3-star wide receiver, currently holds 13 offers from top college football programs including the likes of Miami, Arkansas, and Texas Tech.

Oklahoma are still in consideration as he reopens his recruitment, and are believed to be among his preferred options. Texas Tech and Jeff Lebby’s Mississippi State are also believed to be preferred destinations for the wide receiver.

The ripple effects of Ezukanma’s decision extend beyond his personal career path. Oklahoma’s 2024 recruiting class remains strong, with 27 verbal commitments. However, Ezukanma’s departure might prompt a reevaluation of strategies for the Sooners.

Dozie Ezukanma’s decommitment from Oklahoma is a pivotal moment for him and OU, reflecting the fluid nature of college football recruitment. His future steps, potentially influenced by the recent coaching changes, will be closely watched as he decides on the next phase of his promising football journey.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Oklahoma Sooners
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
ryan day 2

Could Ohio State Fire Ryan Day After Another Loss to Michigan? A Look at His Contract, Buyout and Overall Record

Author image David Evans  •  1h
College Football
iowa defense
Iowa vs. Nebraska Football Score Shocks Betting World and Goes Under Lowest Ever Total of 25.5
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 24 2023
College Football
texas a&m aggies helmet
Texas A&M’s New Coach Inherits a Position Among Top 5 Since 2015, Data Shows
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 22 2023
College Football
jordan travis v joe exotic
“The Tiger King” Joe Exotic Ends Jordan Travis Beef and Wishes the Injured FSU QB A Speedy Recovery
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 21 2023
College Football
brock harris
Oregon Ducks Football Recruiting 2024: Top Recruits Will Attend “Civil War” Rivalry Game
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 21 2023
College Football
try mcnutt
Michigan Football Recruiting News: Top Recruits Set to Visit Ann Arbor for Michigan vs. Ohio State Include Trey McNutt & Elijah Melendez
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 21 2023
College Football
Michigan-football-v-Ohio-State-1762
AI Computer Picks: ChatGPT Predicts Overtime Thriller in Ohio State vs. Michigan Big Ten Clash
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top