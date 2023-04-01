Tennis News and Rumors

33 Year Old Petra Kvitova Upsets Elena Rybakina To Win 1st Career Miami Open

Wendi Oliveros
Petra Kvitova

33-year-old Czech Republic tennis player Petra Kvitova upset the hottest female player on the tour, Elena Rybakina, to capture her first career Miami Open title.

Kvitova outserved her opponent and outlasted her in an over twenty-minute grueling 30-point first-set tiebreaker.

That proved to be the key to the match because she quickly ran to the finish in the second set with a score of 6-2.

With the win, Kvitova, the two-time Wimbledon Champion, captures her 30th career title, 20 of which are on hard courts.

She came into the tournament ranked 15th in the world and had a great March 2023 making it to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells before winning the Miami Open.

Kvitova Is A Player That Spans The Generations

Kvitova is a player who spans the old and new generations.

She played retired Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki, and Ash Barty.

Kvitova is also taking on the next generation at a time when there were talks of retirement.

Those talks will have to hold off as Kvitova sees what the rest of the year brings; Wimbledon is her favorite Grand Slam.

If she continues at this level, she would be considered one of the favorites in June/July at the All England Club.

She Has Overcome Extreme Adversity

Every athlete has his or her share of adversity to overcome to accomplish great feats.

Kvitova’s adversity came off the court with a terrifying home invasion on December 20, 2016.

The attacker posed as a repair person who said he needed to check the boiler in her flat.

He brutally cut her left hand as she tried to defend herself.

Tendons and nerves in her hand (she is a left-handed server) and her fingers were barely hanging on.

Kvitova was lucky to be alive; however, her tennis career was very much up in the air.

Doctors gave her a less than 10% chance of ever playing professional tennis again.

She Is Engaged To Her Coach

Kvitova has proven to be tough and resilient and has also found love.

She is engaged to be married to her coach, former Czech Republic tennis player 44-year-old Jiří Vaněk.

They got engaged at Wimbledon last year.

Tennis News and Rumors
