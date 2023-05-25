Tennis News and Rumors

4 Interesting French Open Practice Court Pairings

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
French Open

Some tennis players have their practice partners lined up well in advance of major tournaments.

Others do not and just go with the flow.

Whatever the case, there were some interesting practice pairs on the clay courts at Roland Garros in the days leading up to the start of the 2023 French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Here are four of them.

1. Carlos Alcaraz And Stan Wawrinka

Carlos Alcaraz, 20, is the No. 1 seed, and Stan Wawrinka, 38, is the 2015 French Open Champion.

Both are in different stages in their careers but want to prove themselves at the 2023 French Open.

 

2. Jannik Sinner And Dominic Thiem

21-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner hit the courts with 29-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Thiem is the 2020 U.S. Open Champion and a two-time French Open finalist in 2018 and 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal both times.

Sinner has made it to the quarterfinals in each of the Grand Slams in his short career.

 

3. Elena Rybakina And Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova is the 2021 French Open singles and doubles champion.

She is a formidable opponent on any surface, especially clay.

Elena Rybakina is coming off her Italian Open victory and has shown that her game works well on the clay as well as other surfaces.

4. Coco Gauff And Francis Tiafoe

The second-ranked Americans in women’s and men’s singles also took to a practice court recently.

As an aside, Coco is already playing singles and doubles, but a mixed doubles matchup with “Big Foe” would be a dream.

Gauff was the 2022 French Open runner-up in both singles and doubles.

Tiafoe is looking to better his 2022 result of advancing to the second round.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

