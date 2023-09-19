4 Takeaways From Browns Vs. Steelers MNF Game

The Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football game was an interesting one, both for positive and negative reasons.

Here are four takeaways from the game.

1. Steelers TJ Watt Is The Best Defensive Player In Football

It is only Week 2, but TJ Watt has come out blazing hot at the beginning of this season.

There are always discussions about who is the best defensive player in the NFL, and right now TJ Watt is the man who performs at a high level in big games.

His brother JJ, who is perhaps biased, also agrees.

TJ WATT is the best defensive player on the planet. Stop trying to question it, stop trying to justify anyone else. He is the best.

Period. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 19, 2023

His results speak for themselves, and only Dallas’s Micah Parsons could be arguably entered into the discussion.

Alex Highsmith forces a fumble on Deshaun Watson and TJ Watt does the rest. #Steelers grab the lead with their second defensive TD of the night.pic.twitter.com/Z7mMFhPnmh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2023

2. Browns Lost The Game Two Times: Nick Chubb’s Injury Is Heartbreaking

The Browns lost Nick Chubb to what appears to be a season-ending injury.

Nick Chubb expected to be out for the season with significant knee injury. pic.twitter.com/LbHIFXkpKb — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2023



Losing the game on top of that is the equivalent of two losses on the same night.

Talked to #Browns LB Sione Takitaki after the game. He called Nick Chubb the “heart and soul” of the team. “I just literally said a prayer because I was just so hurt for him. I feel like you guys see it too, the whole team is hurt. Just really sad for my guy.” pic.twitter.com/ncwGGpSCYi — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 19, 2023

I’m genuinely sick that Nick Chubb went down the way he did. One of the most universally loved players in the league, who does everything right on and off the field, being a role model in the community. Prayers for a speedy recovery Batman @NickChubb 🦇 pic.twitter.com/FXfTUPXAro — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 19, 2023

3. A Defensive Battle From Start To Finish

Both offenses were not stellar in this game.

This is indicative of an NFL trend that the offenses are getting a slow start this season.

Is the lack of preseason play by top-tier offensive players the culprit?

Those who believe preseason does not matter may need to reevaluate that theory based on how the 2023 season has begun.

Maybe #NFL offenses should take some preseason game snaps? — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) September 19, 2023

4. The Two-Game MNF Format Spaced One Hour Apart Is Not Good

This is a personal opinion, but the double-header MNF games that start one hour apart is not a good model.

If ESPN/ABC wants to show two games, have an early and late game and please don’t show the split screen nonsense.

Split screen inside of a split screen. We must go deeper. #MNF pic.twitter.com/URbR2BXceM — Stu Hammer (@stuhammer_) September 19, 2023



The Carolina and New Orleans game was for the most part a snoozer, but I still wanted to see Bryce Young and Derek Carr in action for more than one hour.