4 Women In The Hunt To Qualify For The Wimbledon Main Draw

The Wimbledon qualifying matches conclude on Thursday.

There are some interesting and big names looming in the third-round women’s qualifying matches.

They include:

1. Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva is the 16-year-old who won hearts at the French Open.

She plays with a maturity far beyond her age and advanced to the third round in Paris.

Mirra Andreeva will be in the next season of Break Point: “We started to work together in Paris. I like the attention they’re giving me. They just follow me, they don’t ask me any questions. I just do my thing and they’re just around. They’re nice people. So far!” A star. ⭐️🥹 pic.twitter.com/FZZ9lH3Kel — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 27, 2023

Andreeva has the Netflix crews following her for the second season of Break Point so we can expect to see her both on and off the court in the coming months.

2. Su-Wei Hsieh

Watching Su-Wei Hsieh on grass in always a delight. She just won her first qualifying match at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/PHYIEwzrII — Lucas Miguel🇪🇺🇵🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@LucasMiguel91) June 27, 2023

The 37-year-old was a fixture on the tour in singles and doubles until she took a break in 2021 to let her body heal.

She came back in time for the 2023 French Open and won the doubles title with Xinyu Wang.

Hsieh can be a spoiler if she makes it into the draw.

She has beaten Simone Halep and Naomi Osaka when both were No. 1 players.

3. Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin is the 2020 French Open Champion.

She achieved a career-high ranking of fourth in the world in March 2020.

A loss of confidence and injuries have plagued her game in recent years, but she did record a big 2023 victory at the Italian Open over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

The Kenin Coaster Climbs It’s been a wild year for Sofia Kenin, who reached the semifinals in Hobart (her best WTA finish in 3 years) while ranked #280 Then, a win over #2 Aryna Sabalenka followed by a loss to #283 Margaux Rouvroy Kenin defeats Irina Falconi Hartman, 6-3, 6-2 pic.twitter.com/4r1yeDO1BU — Tick Tock Tennis (@TickTockTennis) June 27, 2023

4. Taylor Townsend

A doubles duo we’d love to see more of! Well fought, @TaylorTownsend and @leylahfernandez. That pep talk looks like a good one Taylor 😉#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/xGhKVuwqzx — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2023



Taylor Townsend has been working her way back into the game since giving birth to her son Adyn Aubrey on March 14, 2021.

Her most recent success has been in doubles with partner Leylah Fernandez.

They are the French Open runners-up.

Townsend will definitely be in the Wimbledon doubles draw.

If she beats Kenin on Thursday, her singles dreams also stay alive.

