Tennis News and Rumors

4 Women In The Hunt To Qualify For The Wimbledon Main Draw

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:

The Wimbledon qualifying matches conclude on Thursday.

There are some interesting and big names looming in the third-round women’s qualifying matches.

They include:

1. Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva is the 16-year-old who won hearts at the French Open.

She plays with a maturity far beyond her age and advanced to the third round in Paris.

Andreeva has the Netflix crews following her for the second season of Break Point so we can expect to see her both on and off the court in the coming months.

 

2. Su-Wei Hsieh

The 37-year-old was a fixture on the tour in singles and doubles until she took a break in 2021 to let her body heal.

She came back in time for the 2023 French Open and won the doubles title with Xinyu Wang.

Hsieh can be a spoiler if she makes it into the draw.

She has beaten Simone Halep and Naomi Osaka when both were No. 1 players.

 

3. Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin is the 2020 French Open Champion.

She achieved a career-high ranking of fourth in the world in March 2020.

A loss of confidence and injuries have plagued her game in recent years, but she did record a big 2023 victory at the Italian Open over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

 

4. Taylor Townsend


Taylor Townsend has been working her way back into the game since giving birth to her son Adyn Aubrey on March 14, 2021.

Her most recent success has been in doubles with partner Leylah Fernandez.

They are the French Open runners-up.

Townsend will definitely be in the Wimbledon doubles draw.

If she beats Kenin on Thursday, her singles dreams also stay alive.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Feliciano Lopez Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal Was Spotted At Mallorca Open Cheering On Feliciano Lopez

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
billie jean king
Billie Jean King Is A Member Of Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Withdraws From Eastbourne, Will She Be Healthy Next Week For Wimbledon?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 26 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Kate Middleton Roger Federer
Roger Federer And Duchess Kate Middleton Film A Wimbledon Video With The Ball Boys And Girls
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula’s Travel Plans Go Awry En Route To England For Grass Court Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Mark Philippoussis
Will A Partnership With Retired Aussie Mark Philippoussis Be The Difference For Maria Sakkari?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena Ostapenko Holds Off Venus Williams, Wins Three Set Match In Birmingham
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top