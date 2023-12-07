As college football bowl season approaches, excitement mounts over potential upsets and underdog victories. This year’s lineup features a mix of seasoned contenders and unexpected challengers, setting the stage for some thrilling showdowns. In this article, we spotlight the top five underdogs, dissecting their odds, and explore the factors that could lead to unexpected triumphs. From East to West, these matchups promise to captivate fans and keep them on the edge of their seats.

Bowl season is known for its excitement and upsets. And as the college football season once reaches its crescendo, this year’s bowl games will likely be filled with those same qualities. But which teams could cause the biggest upsets in this year’s bowl games?

Join us as we take a look at the biggest underdogs in the 2023 college football bowl games.

Biggest Underdogs in College Football Bowl Games in 2023

1. Fiesta Bowl – Liberty +16 vs. Oregon

🏆 Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl 📅 Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 🕒 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Odds: Liberty +16 (-105)

Liberty are the biggest underdogs this bowl season as they take on Dan Lanning’s Oregon at the Fiesta Bowl. This could be a bit of a letdown spot for the Ducks, as they are coming off the back of a Pac-12 Championship loss when a win could have sent them to the College Football Playoff.

Liberty managed to go through 2023 undefeated, and this is their reward, their moment in the spotlight. If there is a motivation duel here, Liberty wins outright, but we are sure Lanning will have his Ducks team amped up for the battle.

Oregon QB Bo Nix has confirmed he will play in the game, which probably accounts for the high spread. Liberty coaches have come out and said they hoped Nix would skip the game and start preparing for the NFL Draft. However, there is no such luck for Liberty, and they will have to conquer the QB if they want to take home the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.

2. 68 Ventures Bowl – Eastern Michigan +16 vs. South Alabama

🏆 Bowl: 68 Ventures Bowl

68 Ventures Bowl 📅 Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 🕒 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Odds: Eastern Michigan +16 (-110)

Eastern Michigan will be looking to win back-to-back in bowl games for the first time in the school’s history. However, when they play South Alabama, they will be heading to Mobile to do so, giving the Jaguars home advantage.

The Eagles won their last two games to become bowl eligible and a place in the 68 Ventures Bowl is their reward. The South Alabama Jaguars also finished the season at 6-6, but the anticipated gulf in class is apparent according to the sportsbooks.

Can Eastern Michigan shock the world? We wouldn’t be surprised, it is bowl season after all.

3. Orange Bowl – Florida State +14 vs. Georgia

🏆 Bowl: Orange Bowl

Orange Bowl 📅 Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 🕒 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Odds: Florida State +14 (-105)

For those arguing that Florida State should be in the CFP, the fact they are 14-point underdogs in the Orange Bowl should prove the point of the College Football Playoff Committee regardless of how much Ron DeSantis complains. Without Jordan Travis out, it is likely the Seminoles would have been blown out in the CFP semis, and this spread is some proof of that.

Georgia might be a bit deflated coming off the back of the SEC Championship loss to Alabama, but the worry for FSU is their QB play. Tate Rodemaker should return, which is an upgrade over the disaster that was Brock Glenn in the ACC Championship, and the hope is they will all be fired up to “prove” they should have made the CFP semis.

If there’s one thing that could keep FSU in the game, it’s their defense. The Georgia offense is a significant step up from the Louisville offense they faced last time out, but Jared Verse and company are not to be trifled with.

This one will be a fun watch, but if Georgia shows up, it could get ugly. If not, will FSU be able enough out of Rodemaker to get them over the finish line?

4. Guaranteed Rate Bowl – UNLV +12 vs. Kansas

🏆 Bowl: Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Guaranteed Rate Bowl 📅 Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 🕒 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Odds: UNLV +12 (-105)

UNLV will head to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl the day after Christmas to appear in their first bowl since 2014. They will be 12-point underdogs to a strong Kansas outfit that will be led by its defensive unit.

There are rumors abound that UNLV QB Jayden Maiava could enter the transfer portal. This could be contributing to the high line here, since he has been very good and named as an All-American Freshman this season, and if he opts not to play the bowl game, this tough Kansas D will likely feast against a new QB.

If Maiava does end up playing, this line will end up looking a bit high come kick-off time.

5. Fenway Bowl – Boston College +11 vs. SMU

🏆 Bowl: Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Wasabi Fenway Bowl 📅 Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 🕒 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Odds: Boston College +11 (-110)

Rounding out our list of biggest underdogs in 2023 bowl games is Boston College. The Eagles are +11 against SMU in the Fenway Bowl, and the fifth double-digit dog on our list.

BC managed to win five of their last eight games to finish 6-6 and claim bowl eligibility. In addition to their good form, Boston College will have home-field advantage when the teams square off at Fenway.

However, they face a good SMU team, who finished the season with an 11-2 record. The Mustangs are the AAC champions and will look to prove themselves in the sixth bowl in seven years.