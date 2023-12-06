Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken a bold stance following the exclusion of the Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles from this year’s College Football Playoff, despite their unbeaten season and triumph in the ACC. The governor’s recent budget proposal for the 2024-25 fiscal year included an allocation of $1 million specifically earmarked for potential legal actions against the College Football Playoff Committee.

Contentious Decision to Leave FSU Out of CFP Prompts DeSantis to Reserve $1M in State Budget

This announcement came amid widespread disappointment and controversy over the decision to leave out FSU from the playoff lineup. It was a move that DeSantis criticized as being exceptionally contentious.

He emphasized that the Seminoles, with their flawless 13-0 season, deserved a spot in the CFP, and the decision to exclude them was questionable. DeSantis’ proposed fund is intended to cover any legal expenses arising from this issue, highlighting the seriousness with which he views the committee’s decision.

While it remains unclear if FSU will indeed pursue legal action or what form of remedy they might seek, the governor’s move has sparked considerable debate. The controversy deepens considering the financial implications of missing out on the College Football Playoff for FSU, which lost out on significant potential revenue.

Adding to the fray, prominent figures in Florida, including Senator Rick Scott, have joined the chorus of voices demanding clarity and transparency from the playoff committee. This call for accountability aims to understand the rationale behind the decision that saw FSU being sidelined despite their impressive performance throughout the season.

Legislative Provision

Below is the legislative provision for the Florida budget that allocates the funds to FSU. But whether the Seminoles choose to go down this path is still up in the air.

“There is hereby appropriated for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, $1,000,000 in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the State University System Board of Governors for expenses related to litigation initiated by the Board of Governors or Florida State University, related to actions taken by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee on December 3, 2023, resulting in the Florida State University football team to be ranked fifth in the nation and, consequently, ineligible to participate in the College Football Playoff games for the 2023-2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 Football Bowl Championship series.

The Board of Governors may expend funds appropriated in this section on such litigation related expenses incurred prior to the effective date of this section.

The unexpended balance of funds remaining on June 30, 2024, shall revert and is appropriated to the Board of Governors for Fiscal Year 2024-2025 for the same purpose.

This section is effective upon becoming law.”