Florida Lawmakers Consider Legal Action Over Leaving FSU Out of College Football Playoffs

David Evans
In a headline that looks like it belongs to ‘The Onion,’ Florida lawmakers are so upset with the decision of the College Football Playoff Committee to leave Florida State out of the CFP in favor of Alabama, they are considering legal action.

Florida Politicians Lose Their Minds Over FSU ‘Snub’

This past Sunday, the FSU Seminoles, having triumphantly navigated their season as the ACC champions, found themselves unexpectedly sidelined from the CFP’s final four. The move sparked a vehement reaction from Florida’s political quarters, with several lawmakers publicly airing their grievances and hinting at possible legislative responses.

Governor Ron DeSantis was among the first to voice his discontent. In his words, “What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results.” This sentiment reflects a broader disbelief and frustration among FSU supporters and alumni.

The issue took a more serious turn with former FSU player and now State Senator Corey Simon, who didn’t mince words in expressing his outrage. “The corruption of college football rears its ugly head again,” he tweeted, directly accusing the CFP of being influenced by vested interests and calling for lawsuits to be filed.

Rick Scott Demands Answers From the CFP Committee

This isn’t the first instance of a Florida team facing exclusion despite a spotless record. The University of Central Florida’s 2017 snub from the CFP, despite an undefeated season, still lingers in the memory of many Floridians. That year, UCF went as far as to declare itself national champions, a move endorsed by then-Governor Rick Scott.

The controversy touches upon Florida’s already strained relationship with Disney, which broadcasts the CFP through its ESPN network. This adds an element of perceived corporate influence, further fueling the flames of discontent among Florida’s lawmakers.

Senator Rick Scott’s reaction to the decision was also one of indignation. “I’ll be demanding the committee answer as to how this decision was made and what led to this outcome,” he declared, reflecting a demand for greater transparency in the playoff selection process.

Congressman Jared Moskowitz was no less critical, announcing his intent to circulate a letter and propose a resolution condemning the NCAA’s decision. He described the situation as “a corrupt decision for college athletics,” suggesting that financial interests were at play.

Representative Byron Donalds, in his critique, labeled the CFP committee “trash,” citing several reasons that, in his view, justified Florida State’s inclusion in the playoffs. His comments further illustrate the deep sense of injustice felt by FSU supporters.

While the impassioned responses from Florida’s lawmakers underscore their deep commitment to the state’s collegiate athletics, one might argue that the intensity of their reactions seems a bit excessive. The leap from disappointment over a sports decision to calls for legal action and legislative measures might appear overly serious, blurring the lines between athletic competition and political engagement.

College Football College Football News and Rumors Florida State Seminoles NCAAF
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
