Professional golfers have to check their emotions as they venture onto the course at Augusta National Golf Club to play the Masters.

The Masters is an awe-inspiring event, because of the course, the history, and the prestige of winning this tournament that stays with the champion for his entire life.

Over the years, players have shared their thoughts about playing in the iconic tournament.

Here are five memorable quotes in Masters history.

1. Chi-Chi Rodriguez, 2 Top-Ten Masters Finishes

All-time classic quote from Chi Chi. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AHaonZZ0sB — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 7, 2023

‘The first time I played The Masters, I was so nervous I drank a bottle of rum before I teed off. I shot the happiest 83 of my life.”

87-year-old Chic-Chi Rodriguez definitely got over his nerves from playing at the Masters his first time.

He tied for tenth place twice, in 1970 and 1973.

2. Fuzzy Zoeller, Masters Champion (1979)

‘I’ve never been to heaven and thinking back on my life, I probably won’t get the chance to go. I guess winning The Masters is as close as I’m going to get.’

Fuzzy Zoeller is talking about the beauty and grandeur of the event year after year which has a heavenly quality.

3. Johnny Miller, 3-time Masters Runner-Up

“On the 15th hole I started thinking how I’d look in the Green Jacket, the next thing I know, they’re giving it to Charley Coody.”

Johnny Miller finished in second place at three different Masters tournaments.

In this case, he was referring to his runner-up finish to Charley Coody in the 1971 Masters.

He also finished second in 1975 and 1981.

4. Ben Hogan, 2-time Masters Champion (1951, 1953)

‘If The Masters offered no money at all, I would be here trying just as hard.”

Ben Hogan knew the importance of the event and loved the challenge Augusta National provided.

5. Tiger Woods, 5-time Masters Champion (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)

“Everyone knows what The Masters is, even if you’re a non-golfer. People know what Wimbledon is. They know what the Super Bowl is. There are certain events that people just know about.”

Tiger Woods is right; the Masters is football’s version of the Super Bowl and tennis’s version of Wimbledon.

Everyone knows what it is and when it is even if they do not tune into professional golf the rest of the year.

The iconic green jacket ceremony is also watched by legions of fans around the world.

